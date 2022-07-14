ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ad Insider: Tropical Smoothie Café, GameStop, Walmart, Peloton, Honda.

Cover picture for the articleTropical Smoothie Cafe remains on the fast track for expansion. In what it called record mid-year numbers, the fast-casual brand fueled development by signing 139 franchise agreements in prime markets across the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City. It opened its 1,100th location midway through 2022, in...

Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
Daily Mail

'Delay threatens irreparable harm': Judge grants Twitter expedited trial against Elon Musk in October due to 'cloud of uncertainty' over tech giant as firm slams billionaire for 'attempted sabotage' by pulling out of $44B deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter's lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the 'cloud of uncertainty' over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. 'Delay threatens irreparable harm,' said Chancellor...
Benzinga

Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.
The Associated Press

Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making another run at rising on Wall Street Tuesday as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading, a day after an early 1% gain gave way to a loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 343 points, or 1.1%, at 31,415, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher. Stocks have dropped roughly 20% so far this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way. More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Oilfield services company Halliburton rose 1.6% after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson added 0.9% after it likewise beat expectations.
