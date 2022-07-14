Ad Insider: Tropical Smoothie Café, GameStop, Walmart, Peloton, Honda.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making another run at rising on Wall Street Tuesday as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading, a day after an early 1% gain gave way to a loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 343 points, or 1.1%, at 31,415, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher. Stocks have dropped roughly 20% so far this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way. More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Oilfield services company Halliburton rose 1.6% after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson added 0.9% after it likewise beat expectations.

