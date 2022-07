The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame is set to induct nine Bay Staters into its Hall of Fame during ceremonies scheduled for Sept. 22. Among them are Nancy Quill, 38-year midday host at Audacy adult contemporary “Magic 106.7” WMJX Boston, and WGBH-FM's “Dean of Boston Jazz Radio” since 1977, Eric Jackson.

