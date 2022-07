PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week, high humidity will combine with temperatures in the 90s to create a dangerously hot stretch of weather between Tuesday and Sunday. Heat indices, the feels-like temperature, will hover near 100 by the middle of the week. There will not be much if any relief at night with lows only dipping to the mid and upper 70s. Urban areas in and around Philadelphia will stay warm around the clock due to the urban heat island effect which is the absorption and retention of heat by pavement and buildings during the day. A heat wave is defined by three consecutive...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO