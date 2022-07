P: (800) 443-5567 / E: [email protected] / W: westpaw.com / SuperZoo Booth 3739. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: At West Paw we pride ourselves in durable, safe and thoughtfully designed products that make for happy pets and a healthy planet. Our best-selling puzzle and treat toy, Toppl®, checks those boxes and it’s about to get bigger! The all new Toppl XL (available in August) is sized up to make meal or treat time EXTRA fun for the big dogs… or the big dogs at heart. Toppls are built for moderate chewers and are known for being durable, non-toxic, and eco-friendly. Toppls are infinitely customizable, with a dog’s favorite treats or meal, to make enrichment or feeding time anything but boring. Toppl XL hides treats and doubles as a slow feeder for enthusiastic eaters and Large and XL Toppl connect to make a jumbo puzzle for an extra-large challenge.

PET SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO