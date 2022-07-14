ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. city attorney candidate Faisal Gill temporarily ineligible to practice law in California

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 5 days ago

Gill described the matter as...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
californiapublic.com

Knott's Reopens After Fights Force Early Saturday Night Closure

Knott’s Berry Farm reopened as scheduled Sunday morning after multiple fights forced the park to close early Saturday night. Buena Park police responded to the theme park after receiving multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. “We’re currently working an incident at Knott’s Berry Farm involving multiple fights in...
BUENA PARK, CA
californiapublic.com

Huntington Beach Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman

A woman was found dead inside a Huntington Beach residence under suspicious circumstances. The woman’s body was discovered about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. Police investigated, then detained a person of interest early Sunday morning, Cuchilla...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy