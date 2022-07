HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol. Because of an earlier crash, Judith M. Cherryhomes had stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 just north of 99th Street shortly before 10 a.m. WSP said another car came up from behind her but didn’t stop, smashing into Cherryhomes, which caused her car to crash into the one ahead of her.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO