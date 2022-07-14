ODOT: Valley, No. Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were busy between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning battling three major apartment fires across the city and rescuing several pets. An apartment complex at Southeast 90th and Division caught fire just before 4:00am. The laundry room was on fire and it spread to an apartment and was burning up the wall. Four people and a dog are displaced due to the damage. The cause is under investigation.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO