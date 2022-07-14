ODOT: Valley, No. Coast

(Portland, Ore) — Mayor Ted Wheeler released an Updated Portland Homicide Problem Analysis, from the California Partnership for Safe Communities, on Saturday. This analysis examined gun homicides in the City of Portland from January 2019 – June 2021, and all nonfatal injury shootings between January 2019 – December 2021. The report is an update from the 2019 Problem Analysis and reflects data specific to Portland that shows a sharp rise in gun violence compared to peer cities. This data will shape how the City garners resources around combating gun violence and will help ensure investments are tailored and targeted to have as much impact as possible.
