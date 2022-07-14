ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ronde, OR

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast

KXL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODOT: Valley, No. Coast – OR 18 is closed six miles west of Grand Ronde,...

KOIN 6 News

Hillsboro man, 30, falls off paddleboard, drowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A paddleboarder from Hillsboro drowned Monday at Frenchman’s Bar Park, Vancouver police said. Around 4 p.m. the 30-year-old man fell off the paddleboard and was struggling to get to shore. Rescue swimmers from the Vancouver Fire Department jumped in but the man had been underwater for several minutes, officials said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Busy 24 Hours With Three Apartment Fires In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were busy between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning battling three major apartment fires across the city and rescuing several pets. An apartment complex at Southeast 90th and Division caught fire just before 4:00am. The laundry room was on fire and it spread to an apartment and was burning up the wall. Four people and a dog are displaced due to the damage. The cause is under investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Records 50th Homicide In Deadliest Weekend Of The Year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its deadliest weekend of the year with four people shot and killed between Friday night and Sunday morning, marking 50 homicides for the year. A man was shot at Southeast 124th and Powell just before 8:00 on Friday night in the second deadly shooting at that intersection this year.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Paddle Boarder Drowns At Frenchman’s Bar

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man drowned at Frenchman’s Bar Park on Monday afternoon after falling off a paddle board. The 30-year-old from Hillsboro was struggling to swim. Rescuers with Vancouver Fire searched for him, but he had already been underwater for several minutes. Divers with the Clark County...
VANCOUVER, WA
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
#Odot
KOIN 6 News

Overturned semi truck loses load on I-84, 1 hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was sent to the hospital after a semi truck overturned and spilled a load of asphalt on I-84 Thursday near Warrendale, officials said. The truck was headed westbound on the highway when it crashed about seven miles west of Cascade Locks, blocking both westbound and eastbound traffic.
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

First responders on scene of Hillsboro roll-over crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – First responders are on the scene after a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Hillsboro, police announced shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. According to Hillsboro Police Department, the crash occurred near SE 53rd Avenue and SE Drake Street. Police ask those to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.
HILLSBORO, OR
philomathnews.com

Late-night crash on Highway 20 injures 3

Three people suffered serious injuries in a late-night crash Tuesday on Highway 20 about five miles west of Blodgett, Philomath Fire & Rescue’s public information office reported. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the two-car collision at 10:35 p.m. July 12. According to information provided by...
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
KXL

Portland Releases New Report On Mayor Wheeler’s Colossal Failures

Portland has a new study on murders that have skyrocketed in the city during the last couple of years. Its results will only surprise the clueless, like Portland Mayor and Police Commissioner “Feckless” Ted Wheeler. Portland’s murder rate…when you take population into account, has gone from around 3...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Death investigation underway at Triangle Lake

BLACHLY, Ore. – Lane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death at Triangle Lake, west of Eugene. An LCSO spokesperson said a 22-year-old man died at Lake Creek near an area that contains a naturally-formed water slide. Earlier Wednesday, LCSO said it’s unclear how the person died but...
BLACHLY, OR
KXL

Mayor Wheeler Releases Updated Gun Violence Problem Analysis

(Portland, Ore) — Mayor Ted Wheeler released an Updated Portland Homicide Problem Analysis, from the California Partnership for Safe Communities, on Saturday. This analysis examined gun homicides in the City of Portland from January 2019 – June 2021, and all nonfatal injury shootings between January 2019 – December 2021. The report is an update from the 2019 Problem Analysis and reflects data specific to Portland that shows a sharp rise in gun violence compared to peer cities. This data will shape how the City garners resources around combating gun violence and will help ensure investments are tailored and targeted to have as much impact as possible.
PORTLAND, OR

