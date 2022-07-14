Property crime up 22% in Bellevue, police cracking down on 'hot spots'
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are cracking down on crime by upping patrols in “hot spots” as part of the department's recent anti-crime initiative. Police said like many places Bellevue is seeing an uptick in property crime. The department launched a crime data map that shows...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Trev Dakan has owned Saltwater City in Bellevue for more than 20 years. While the exotic animals in his tanks are worth hundreds of dollars, thieves pass them over, preferring cash. “They try to get the money, they can’t really take the animals so they come...
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Nearly one week after would-be robbers were thwarted in an apparent effort to rob Bellevue Rare Coins because of a locked front door, surveillance cameras on Monday captured two people wearing face masks and dark clothing who tried to enter the company's Issaquah store. Investigators with...
Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
NEWCASTLE, Wash — King County deputies are investigating a shooting in Newcastle after someone confronted three people who were apparently looking to steal catalytic converters. Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called about shots fired at the Avalon Newcastle apartment complex. A suspicious vehicle with three people inside...
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers crime from the weekend and overnight in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 18: Two shootings at nightclubs: one in Capitol Hill and one in Bellingham leave at least four injured, a man was found dead in the International District, and a catalytic converter theft gone south leaves two injured.
Here is a list of crime data collected July 18 in Redmond over the last week. In total, there are 29 incidents. 18 of them are Theft. 4 of them are Other. 2 of them are Arrest. 2 of them are Burglary. 3 of them are Vandalism.
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The 25-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 101 Saturday did not have a driver’s license, investigators said Monday. Washington State Patrol detectives said the man, who KING 5 News is not identifying because he has not been charged, was also intoxicated when he cross the centerline, hitting a car headed northbound near Shelton Saturday night.
100 block Main Street: A citizen turned in a found wallet. 18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assistance to another police agency with search for a warrant suspect. 100 block 3rd Avenue North: Two subjects engaged in a physical altercation following a road rage incident. 22900 block Edmonds Way:...
The person who was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend has been identified by Spokane Police Department (SPD) as a 42-year-old woman named Cassandra Bahzad. On July 5, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., Cassandra was hit by a vehicle near Ash and...
LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after more than 50 shots were fired outside of a nightclub in Capitol Hill early Sunday, leaving one man injured and causing damage to several businesses in the area. At about 2:30 a.m., SPD officers in a patrol car at the intersection of Boren...
A 43-year-old Longview man died on the way to a hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Maytown on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) identified the man Monday morning as Richard L. Oxford. He was driving a red 2021 Road...
SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle's Central District and later fled the hospital to avoid being arrested for a felony warrant on July 14 was previously convicted for the killing of a well-known street musician in 2008. Billy Chambers, 29, was found hiding naked in a...
This week’s podcast takes a closer look at illegal dumping that’s gotten out of hand along Green River Road; a Federal Way restaurant owner who was severely injured in a road rage shooting; and the relocation of an iconic totem pole in Fall City amid accusations of cultural appropriation.
SEATTLE — Detectives found thousands of pills and pounds of illegal drugs in a vehicle a wanted woman was driving earlier this week. The Seattle Police Department said its detectives were investigating the woman for dealing fentanyl in King and Snohomish Counties when they pulled her over near the University District on July 12.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after more than 50 shots were fired outside of a nightclub in Capitol Hill early Sunday morning. Officers were in their patrol cars at the intersection of Boren Ave and Pine St when they heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Police say they saw vehicles leaving the area and people outside of the nightclub hiding behind vehicles.
EVERETT, Wash. — Police say one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Snohomish County early Friday. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound at the Casa Blanca Apartments in the 107th block of Evergreen Way, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. No information...
Seattle Police flooded the area around Pine and Melrose and a gunshot wound victim was reported at nearby Harborview Medical Center after another bout of gunfire outside Capitol Hill club the Mint Lounge. UPDATE: SPD says a second person was shot on the night and that more than 50 shots were fired around the Pine at Melrose club.
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
Everett Police closed Rucker Avenue in Everett Friday night between 34th and 35th following an apparent drive-by shooting. It happened around 7:30 PM. After reports of gunfire, arriving Everett patrol officers found a grey sports car in the northbound lanes of Rucker with multiple bullet holes. There was no one in or around the car.
