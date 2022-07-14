ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Property crime up 22% in Bellevue, police cracking down on 'hot spots'

 5 days ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are cracking down on crime by upping patrols in “hot spots” as part of the department's recent anti-crime initiative. Police said like many places Bellevue is seeing an uptick in property crime. The department launched a crime data map that shows...

Guest
5d ago

It will get a lot worse when the light rail starts to operate, bringing easy access for criminals from Seattle to the east side.

lynnwoodtoday.com

Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
Deadly DUI crash suspect near Shelton had no driver's license, per investigators

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The 25-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 101 Saturday did not have a driver’s license, investigators said Monday. Washington State Patrol detectives said the man, who KING 5 News is not identifying because he has not been charged, was also intoxicated when he cross the centerline, hitting a car headed northbound near Shelton Saturday night.
SHELTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2022

100 block Main Street: A citizen turned in a found wallet. 18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assistance to another police agency with search for a warrant suspect. 100 block 3rd Avenue North: Two subjects engaged in a physical altercation following a road rage incident. 22900 block Edmonds Way:...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Three Lynnwood Police Officers injured when evidence exploded

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Thurston County on Sunday

A 43-year-old Longview man died on the way to a hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Maytown on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) identified the man Monday morning as Richard L. Oxford. He was driving a red 2021 Road...
LONGVIEW, WA
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl found with stolen guns, drugs during arrest

SEATTLE — Detectives found thousands of pills and pounds of illegal drugs in a vehicle a wanted woman was driving earlier this week. The Seattle Police Department said its detectives were investigating the woman for dealing fentanyl in King and Snohomish Counties when they pulled her over near the University District on July 12.
SEATTLE, WA
Dozens of shots fired outside Capitol Hill nightclub, at least one person injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after more than 50 shots were fired outside of a nightclub in Capitol Hill early Sunday morning. Officers were in their patrol cars at the intersection of Boren Ave and Pine St when they heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Police say they saw vehicles leaving the area and people outside of the nightclub hiding behind vehicles.
SEATTLE, WA
Police search for suspect in Everett drive-by shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police say one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Snohomish County early Friday. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound at the Casa Blanca Apartments in the 107th block of Evergreen Way, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. No information...
EVERETT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myeverettnews.com

Drive-By Shooting Shuts Down Rucker Friday Night

Everett Police closed Rucker Avenue in Everett Friday night between 34th and 35th following an apparent drive-by shooting. It happened around 7:30 PM. After reports of gunfire, arriving Everett patrol officers found a grey sports car in the northbound lanes of Rucker with multiple bullet holes. There was no one in or around the car.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle local news

