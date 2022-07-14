ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Teen suspect from March Salem Center Mall shooting killed by police

By Jonathan Williams, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btcgR_0gf6ecLx00

Salem police shot and killed a teen male Wednesday night after attempting to arrest him for his involvement in the March shooting at the Salem Center Mall and a shooting in June near Columbia Bank, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police on Thursday identified the boy as 16-year-old Robert Fletemier-Brown.

One officer was also shot and was taken to Salem Health. The officer is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Oak Park Drive NE.

Salem police said they were attempting to arrest the teen with the help of a tactical team. Police allege they approached the teen at a parked car, and he pulled out a gun. Gunshots were exchanged, police said.

The teen was hit and died at the scene.

Marion County’s Law Enforcement Officer Deadly Use of Force Plan has been initiated, according to police, and Oregon State Police will conduct the primary investigation.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, Salem police said. The officers were Brian Frazzini, who has 19 years of service, Erick Hernandez, who has 14 years of service, Ryan Morris, who has 20 years of service and Adam Waite, who has 14 years of service.

Prior shootings

The shooting at the Salem Center Mall in March left one teen injured near Chemeketa and High streets.

According to witnesses, two groups of teens were seen verbally fighting at the mall prior to the shooting when a teen male pulled out a gun and began to fire. A bullet grazed the head of the teen who was shot.

No arrests had been made in that case.

The shooter then ran away with his friends, according to police.

In June, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old were a rrested following the shooting of a 20-year-old in a parking lot near Columbia Bank at 550 Center St. NE following an argument among several individuals at the Cherriots Transit Mall, according to Salem Police.

The person shot was hit in the abdomen with a "life-threatening injury" but survived.

Statesman Journal breaking news reporter Dejania Oliver contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Teen suspect from March Salem Center Mall shooting killed by police

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oak#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime#Columbia Bank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy