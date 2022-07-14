ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbor disappointed in response time from DeKalb Police after bullets flew threw her home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ax7mI_0gf6du2000

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dekalb County woman named Beverly who wants to remain anonymous showed us the bullet hole in her bedroom after the bullet zipped over her while lying in bed on the night of Fourth of July.

“I keep thinking, was that a real bullet that actually came over my head?”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It kind of makes me scared, even up to now because when I go in the room, I’m thinking, am I going to sleep in here. What’s going to happen? It’s kind of nerve wracking,” she said.

She eventually found several other bullet holes in her Decatur home and this bullet lodged in her kitchen window.

“So I’m kind of concerned and I’m worried,” she said.

Beverly believes the bullets were likely fired by someone celebrating the Fourth of July.

“So I called 911,” she said.

She says Dekalb police eventually came the next morning and filed a report but then told her it would be at least two weeks before they had time to investigate.

“Which I think is just ridiculous,” she said. “So I said what am I supposed to do with the little bullet in the window? He said I can keep it for them to use it during the investigation.”

Channel 2 reached out to the Dekalb Police Department and they told us they received many calls last week about celebratory gunfire hitting cars and homes. They said in a statement:

“All incidents were investigated by uniformed units; however, those requiring additional investigation have been assigned to our Homicide/Assault Unit and we are working diligently to contact victims of these crimes,” police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Beverly believes the response should be quicker for gunfire that could have taken her life.

“That’s a little disturbing, because we’re all citizens here and everybody wants to be safe.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman calls DeKalb County police response time 'ridiculous' after bullets entered her home A Dekalb County woman named Beverly showed us the bullet hole in her bedroom after the bullet zipped over her while lying in bed Fourth of July night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Reeco Eaves
5d ago

See this was my concern when this lighter gun carry law was on the Governors desk. I asked him to consider the fact that detectives were already overwhelmed with gun violence investigations. Trying to get all the facts in order to make a case. If the gun laws are more lax then they stand to be inundated with these cases and some of them are going go lacking like this ladies case. The police are looking at it like this, at least you're still alive and the odds of us catching who did this are low. They've got mountain high homicide cases that take precedence over this. So Ole girl is gonna have to stand at the back of the line and wait.

Reply
3
Nikki Hardknocks
4d ago

Remember, the police come faster when you tell them you're returning fire. Sad to say, but true statement.

Reply
5
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Father of 16-year-old injured in SE Atlanta apartment shooting speaks out

ATLANTA - Travar Goolsby's 16-year-old son was one of five people wounded when someone opened fire on a group at this southeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight. "My son came running into the house, said he was shot," Goolsby said. According to Atlanta Police, the victims were hanging out at the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullets#Response Time#Vehicles#Bullet Hole#Violent Crime#Neighbor#Dekalb Police#Channel 2
fox5atlanta.com

Man, juvenile arrested for southwest Atlanta carjacking over the weekend

ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested two people for carjacking a southwest Atlanta woman Saturday afternoon. Courtney Hall, 20, and a juvenile were each charged with armed robbery. It happened in the 1400 block of Beecher Street SW near Rochelle Drive SW. Atlanta police say the woman was outside...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
CANTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Teen, 17, charged with assaulting father for refusing use of vehicle

In a south Fayette case, deputies arrested 17-year-old Braedon L. Souder after an incident involving his father. Souder was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, jail records said. Babb said deputies were dispatched to the residence on July 17 on a domestic call involving a father and son. While...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy