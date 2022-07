Two Arlington restaurants will undergo followups after one restaurant failed its inspection and another was cited for several violations including a gnat infestation. From July 3 through July 9, 64 food establishments underwent health inspections from the City of Arlington. No restaurants were shut down by inspectors, but two restaurants scored below a 75 — where a 100 is considered a perfect score, and a 70 is considered extremely poor — and will need to undergo follow-ups in upcoming weeks..

