Accidents

Rotherham fire: Crews battle blaze at recycling centre

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Crews remain at scene of Aberdeen recycling fire

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three pumps and about 15 crew were carrying out damping down operations. The fire broke out on Friday afternoon and was thought to have been extinguished later that...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Firefighters rescue calf at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve

A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire crews tackling blaze in Mansfield attacked with golf balls

An appeal has been launched after fire crews were attacked with golf balls while tackling a deliberate fire at a nature reserve. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Oak Tree Nature Reserve, in Mansfield, on Friday evening. It said crews spent over three hours tackling the large grass...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rotherham: Woman, 43, dies after West Melton dog attack

A 43-year-old woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in South Yorkshire. The woman was injured by the animal at a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics, police said. South Yorkshire...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Postman rescues neighbour and his dog from Swindon house fires

A postman who helped to rescue a neighbour and their dog from a burning building said it was "scary how quickly everything happened". Dean Dawson, 30, went to the aid of John Willmott whose house caught fire when a discarded cigarette set a garden fence alight. Mr Dawson said "without...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after ‘heartbreaking’ tractor collision on Bury farm

A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens

An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July. The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man died after being punched by fellow care centre resident

A man died after being punched in the neck by a fellow resident at a care centre for adults, an inquest heard. Robert Chaplin, who was 49, is thought to have had a cardiac arrest due to the stress of the punch and pre-existing cardiac disease. Mr Chaplin and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in hospital three days after Coventry hit-and-run

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital three days after being injured in a hit-and-run, police said. Dad-of-one Andrew Flamson was walking with a friend and a dog on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, police said. The 30-year-old suffered head injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wakefield: Boy's body pulled from canal as temperatures soar

A teenager is believed to have died after getting into trouble while swimming in a West Yorkshire canal. Police were called at 14:11 BST to reports of a person in difficulty in the South Washlands area of the Aire and Calder Navigation, near Wakefield. Emergency services later recovered the body...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Conwy: Family tributes to woman who died paddleboarding

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died while paddleboarding off the north Wales coast have paid tribute to her. North Wales Police confirmed Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, died after a group of three people got into difficulty in the River Conwy estuary. Emergency services were called to the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M8 closed for hours in West Lothian during police incidents

The M8 motorway was closed for hours during two police incidents in West Lothian on Saturday. Traffic was halted in both directions near Bathgate from 11:25 until 14:45. Police Scotland said this was over "concern for person". Traffic Scotland said some drivers were caught in hour-long queues to exit the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester bus crash: Husband pays tribute to wife who died

A woman who died after being hit by a double-decker bus "won people over instantly with her fabulous smile", her husband has said. Joyce Bacon, 60, was waiting at a bus stop with her husband Ian in Manchester city centre when the vehicle careered into pedestrians on Sunday evening. Two...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man in hospital after Smethwick flat badly damaged in fire

A man was taken to hospital after a severe fire in a flat in the West Midlands. The blaze badly damaged the third-storey home on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, on Wednesday, the fire service said. Firefighters were called at 21:11 BST and it took about two hours to get the fire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash

Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge. Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday. As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run until at least 20:30, Southern Rail said. It...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Children caught on CCTV in Oxfordshire playing on railway line

Children have been caught on CCTV playing on the railway near a level crossing in Oxfordshire. The footage was reviewed when the driver of a 125mph express train had to use the emergency brakes when they saw people playing on the track near the Wantage Road crossing in Grove. One...
U.K.

