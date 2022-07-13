Rotherham fire: Crews battle blaze at recycling centre

A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO