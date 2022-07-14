Social Media Is NOT YOUR FRIEND After An Accident Or Incident

Social media. (File photo)

Once an injury claim is reported to an insurance company their number one priority is to stop the bleeding. Not your bleeding; their bleeding! The primary concern of any insurance company is to find a way to not pay your claim, so you will be immediately investigated.

What Do Insurance Adjusters Look For After A Claim Is Filed?

A personal injury claim is built on evidence. While your lawyer is compiling evidence to support your claim, the insurance adjuster on the other side is looking for ways to undermine it.

Beware of prying eyes. Your social media accounts are full of tidbits — even your most innocent posts, photos, or those you are tagged in — can be woven together and used against you. Even posts made by your family and friends are fair game for an aggressive adjuster. Even if all your social media accounts are protected with the strictest privacy controls, sometimes harmful information finds its way into the hands of the adjuster. It’s used as evidence to reduce their financial exposure or, worse yet, to prevent you from receiving any compensation at all.

Adjusters look for the weakest link. If they sense you lack self-control, they may try to friend you on Facebook or follow you on Instagram. They also may try to buddy up to your friends to get insider information about you and the accident. Even your posts on dating sites can be mined and used against you.

What to Do on Social Media After a Car Accident

Avoid doing anything on social media that could hurt your claim. You only have one opportunity to get this right, so you should leave nothing to chance. Tell your friends to refrain from posting anything about you or tagging you in photos on social media — past, present, or future.

If you see the need to delete anything from your accounts, ask your attorney first. It could be seen as an attempt to destroy evidence.

What Not to Do on Social Media After a Car Accident

Sharing information about your case on social media makes it public. You instantly give up any confidentiality protections. The defense can subpoena it and use it against you. It’s best to post nothing.

For this reason, keep in mind the following:

Don’t reply to questions from your friends or family asking about how you’re feeling.

Don’t post photos of yourself exercising or doing anything physical.

Don’t post any medical information or anything from your attorney.

Don’t post “check-ins.”

Don’t accept “friend” or “follow” requests from people you don’t know.

Don’t bad-mouth the insurance company.

Don’t defend your actions during the accident.

Don’t send texts or private messages.

Don’t lie, especially about when events occurred. Everything online is time-stamped and can be used against you.

