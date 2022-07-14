Wellness Wednesday: How to cultivate emotional wellness

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Patrons in the Arts District and downtown Las Vegas aren’t seeing things. That electric car driving down the street is indeed empty with no driver in sight. The steering wheel seemingly turns itself as the car appears to park itself. An excited group of...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — I'm standing next to hallowed ground, where five years ago, this coming October, the worst mass shooting in American history happened over my shoulder. How should we remember what happened that night? How do we honor the victims?. Working on those important questions has been...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to meet and hire job seekers at an upcoming hiring fair. The event will take place Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Silverado Ranch location. Those in attendance should be ready for an on-the-spot...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cox Las Vegas kicked off its annual back-to-school fairs at Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. It's described as the longest-running readiness even in Southern Nevada. Students and families could visit to get a one-stop resource to prepare for the upcoming school year, which begins on...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 has amplified its nightlife programming with an all-new, high-energy experience – the “Ultra-Lounge,” an upbeat lounge showcasing unique entertainment programming. Illuminarium’s 21-and-over offerings are available nightly, with the ever-popular After Dark available on weekdays and the new...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — They are a summer staple around Las Vegas. Many residents beat the summer heat in the pool. They are in backyards all around the valley. However, if you don't have one now, you may face extra red tape in the future. The Southern Nevada Water...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds of animals in our city are in search of forever homes. We had the executive director of the Nevada SPCA joining us in studio with an adorable pet you can take home today. Check out the video above.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sixteen-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement of his HITMAN LIVE tour on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The legendary musician, producer and songwriter will be accompanied by an...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local group has matched a reward for the capture of a serial horse killer, increasing the total $10,000. A spokesperson says David Kohlmeier and Derek Parent, hosts of "The Problem Solver Show," are allocating another $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, on top of the $5,000 already pledged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding its customers of the importance of showing up or canceling their appointments to avoid added wait times for others. The department says they are an appointment-based agency that sees almost 1,000 people visiting each of the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rain, strong winds and lightning were reported around Las Vegas during a brief storm Saturday. Rain could be seen falling in the mountains to the west and in parts of the Las Vegas valley. A brief thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Stateline, here we come!. There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million. The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots. The...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Team Reilly now has a 'Battle For Vegas' title under their belt. The team, composed of Golden Knight players past and present, squared off against Josh Jacobs Raiders squad Monday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. In the end, Reilly Smith's team won the battle...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County Regional Flood Control District says it continues to work hard to mitigate dangers to lives and property as we move deeper into the summer monsoon and the flash floods that come with it. There are now 104 retention basins completed across Clark...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing Las Vegas boy. 9-year-old David Pina was last seen on Monday, July 18, at around 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Ave. in Las Vegas. He was last seen wearing...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In a continuing effort to relaunch its original bus service, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will restore certain services and rollout a modified weekday schedule for all its routes starting next month. A modified weekday schedule will be in place Monday through...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say there was no shooting on the Las Vegas Strip after panic erupted Saturday night. Police said initial reports indicated there was gunfire at the MGM Grand valet area around 10:42 p.m. Officers responded and learned a glass door had been...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There appears to be a reason why hockey teams play on solid ice. The Henderson Silver Knights hit some rough waters during the city of Henderson's Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday. Boaters hit the water at the Multigenerational Activity Pool near Green Valley and Paseo...
Las Vegas (AP) — Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday. “Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is in the hospital following a scooter crash on the northwest side of town. The incident was reported on Sunday, July 18, at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mead and Torrey Pines. According to police, t a 2007 Yamaha Scooter...
