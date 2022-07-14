Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 538 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Mammoth, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

