Report: Apple the “most likely” winner of Sunday Ticket rights, at possibly $3 billion per year

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday Ticket could end up being the biggest ticket in the NFL’s broadcasting rights portfolio. Dylan Byers of Puck News reports that the price for the out-of-market package could spike to as much as $3 billion per year. The report also pegs Apple as the “most likely” winner...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

