Shawn Brittingham appointed as president of State Board of Education

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Delmar resident Shawn Brittingham attended his first school board meeting 25 years ago, he had no idea where that path would lead. After serving on the Delmar School Board for 23 years and two years on the State Board of Education, he was recently appointed by Governor John Carney to...

Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes general surgeon John Tyson

Beebe Medical Group recently announced board-certified general surgeon John William Tyson, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. “Please welcome Dr. Tyson, an experienced surgeon, to Sussex County and Team Beebe,” said Stephen Keiser, Beebe Medical Group chief administrative officer. “He joins a team of talented surgeons who provide excellent surgical care for our community.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

State social service agencies prepare as motel voucher dollars run out

Hundreds of homeless Delawareans have relied on motel vouchers provided by the Division of State Service Centers the past two years. But American Rescue Plan Act funding for those vouchers is drying up, and the agency is looking for landing places for those still in motels. Division Director Renee Beaman...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Announces Changes to Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced changes to his leadership team in the Office of the Governor:. Sheila Grant, who has served as chief of staff since 2019, will leave the Governor’s office in August to serve in the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Presidential Speechwriter. Before her tenure as chief of staff, Grant served as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff, and as chief of staff in Governor Carney’s congressional office and has been his primary speechwriter over the past decade. She was previously an aide for Senator Tom Carper.
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Family squabble delays Scarlet Oaks annexation

The possible annexation of a 50-acre parcel into Milton has been delayed after a lawsuit has surfaced over the property’s ownership. The pending case in Delaware Court of Chancery led Milton Town Council to table a vote on recommendations to annex the Harbeson Road parcel, which is eyed for a 163-unit development known as Scarlet Oaks.
MILTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Legacy mural in West Rehoboth celebrates iconic Black community

A new mural in West Rehoboth celebrates an iconic Black community. The new mural honoring the historic Black community of West Rehoboth was recently unveiled on Malloy Street. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural is the work of West Rehoboth native Terrance Vann, a prominent mural artist. The project was led...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

This Week in Ocean City July 15th

We thought we’d share with you some photos taken this week in Ocean City, Md. They may inspire you to visit, or let you reminisce, but mostly we hope they bring a smile to your face!
OCEAN CITY, MD
wdac.com

Legislation Protecting PA Seniors Earns Governor’s Approval

HARRISBURG – Legislation to protect older Pennsylvanians has been signed into law. Act 61 of 2022 will extend the protections of the institutional sexual assault statute to cover the elderly and other care-dependent persons who are assaulted by those who have the responsibility of providing care. Current law gives extra protections to students, inmates, dependent children, and others who are most vulnerable because of the institutional setting in which they find themselves. The new offense would be triggered when a caretaker engages in sexual contact with a care-dependent person who receives care in or from a facility. A facility is defined to include, but is not limited to, places such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, private care residences, and adult daily living centers. A person convicted under this new law would commit a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $15,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Race for largest district in Worcester County heats up

Broadband becomes hot issue in western territory, mostly made of farm land. A four-way race in District 4 will be decided on Tuesday when voters across Worcester County head to the poles to decide who they want to represent them. The candidates for the district, all Republicans, are a banker,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Rev. Gary Meekins appointed pastor of Harmony UMC

Bishop LaTrelle Miller Easterling and the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church recently announced the Rev. Gary Meekins has been appointed to pastor Harmony United Methodist Church near Millsboro. One of the oldest established churches in Sussex County, Harmony UMC is located at 27270 John J. Williams Highway. A...
MILLSBORO, DE

