The end of the work week saw another anomaly in the XRP network. According to the crypto analytics portal Santiment, during Friday's trading session on the crypto market, XRP token's trading volumes consistently rose until first reaching 17.5 billion XRP and then breaking the record by reaching 18.6 billion an hour later. However, the token's typical trading volume is no more than 1.5 billion XRP, on par with its closest neighbors in terms of capitalization, such as BNB, SOL and ADA.

