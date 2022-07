SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family is reeling after a van full of items they planned to donate to the homeless were stolen, they told ABC10 news. Brianna Moseley said she had been collecting items like lotions, shirts and backpacks to donate in honor of her 23-year-old sister who died in April after being struck by a car along Interstate 5. Her sister, Blair Moseley, is remembered as a bright, loving and caring young woman who made it her mission to give to her community.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO