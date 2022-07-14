ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Drier and warmer trend in place the next few days

By Brandon Robinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of a cooler morning, the sunshine will help us rebound temperature-wise for the next few days. Enjoy it!. Most locations will start out in the low to mid-60s this morning. I hope you got the chance to see the supermoon overnight! Some of...

