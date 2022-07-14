Drier and warmer trend in place the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front will continue to bring chances for showers and storms through the region today and some of them could be heavy at times. After a bit of a drier overnight, the pattern overall on this Monday looks pretty soggy. While the severe aspect of the storms has died down, some of the cells that move through could drop torrential rainfall. Some models are hinting at several more inches of rain through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. If you live near an area that floods easily, you need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams. If they start to climb quickly, get to higher ground. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is never worth it to put yourself, your family or first responders in danger. Never.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO