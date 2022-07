The final golf major of the season is wrapping up Sunday, and with it comes players' last chance to etch their names into the history books at St. Andrews. While their eyes are fixated on joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros as prior Champion Golfers of the Year on the Old Course, there is more than history on the line at the 2022 Open Championship.

