2022 British Open Day 2: Scores, Live Updates From the Old Course at St. Andrews

The second round of the 150th British Open has concluded, with Australia's Cameron Smith taking the lead to the weekend. Follow here.

Round 2 Complete at St. Andrews

The weekend is set for the 150th British Open, with the field chasing Cameron Smith, who set a new record for 36 holes at St. Andrews in relation to par with a 13 under score.

First-round leader Cameron Young will join Smith in Saturday's final round, following his opening 64 with a 69 to sit two shots back at 11 under.

The crowd favorite will undoubtedly be Ulsterman Rory McIlroy, tied for third at 10 under along with Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

Dustin Johnson is next at 9 under, followed by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton at 8 under.

Notables In and Out for the Weekend

A little late drama played out at the 18th just before 9 p.m. at St. Andrews when Tony Finau rolled in a birdie putt, then exhaled with his arms outstretched.

He'll be around for the weekend.

In the next group, Kevin Kisner birdied the last hole to extend his stay in town. Kisner and Finau are even, where the cut line fell after two rounds.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa was not so fortunate, as he missed the cut by a shot at 1 over. Past Open champions Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen also missed the cut by one.

The last time Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played in the same major was the 2020 U.S. Open, and they both missed the cut. They both missed the cut this week.

Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, made the cut on the number.

Viktor Hovland Makes It Four at Double Figures

After a fine two days for scoring at the Old Course, four players are going to the weekend at 10 under or better.

Viktor Hovland was the last to get to that mark on Friday, birdieing the 18th hole to finish a round of 66. He'll play in the penultimate group on Saturday with Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy Shoots 68, Is 3 Shots Back

Rory McIlroy had a disappointing par at the short par-4 18th, taking three shots from off the front left of the green, but he's still going to the weekend with a fine shot to end the eight-year major drought.

McIlroy is 10 under with rounds of 66-68, and he'll play in the second-to-last twosome on Saturday. Cameron Smith (-13) and Cameron Young (-11) are set as the last pair.

Hovland Eagles 15 to Climb Leaderboard

It's getting late at St. Andrews but there's still time for some magic. Enter Viktor Hovland at the par-4 15th hole.

The eagle moved the Norwegian to 9 under with three holes to play, tied with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for third. Hovland was T12 a year ago in his first Open start.

Rory Making a Back-Nine Run

With birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes, Rory McIlroy is up to 10 under and tied with Cameron Young, who is done for the day.

Another 64 for a Cameron at St. Andrews

Cameron Smith shot 64 on Friday, matching Cameron Young's 64 on Thursday as the low round of the 150th British Open.

After an eagle at 14, the Australian made four pars to finish his round. He's in at 13 under, three shots ahead of Young, who has two holes to play.

Rory McIlroy, at 9 under through 11 holes, is the next player on the course who has a chance at coming close to Smith's lead.

Cameron Smith Eagles, Gets to 13 under

This year's Players champion has the hammer down on Friday at St. Andrews.

Cameron Smith is 8 under for his round with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 14th. He's 13 under, two shots ahead of Cameron Young and four clear of Dustin Johnson, who posted 9 under earlier in the day.

Justin Thomas Fighting for the Weekend

While two Camerons remain atop the leaderboard (Smith at 11 under, Young at 10 under), there is plenty of action around the projected cut line of even par.

Justin Thomas, winner of the PGA Championship in May, made an eagle to go from 1 over to 1 under.

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa is even, right on the line for the weekend, as is Brooks Koepka and two-time Claret Jug winner Ernie Els.

Cameron Smith Gets to 11 under, Leads

With a 5-under front nine, Australia's Cam Smith surged into the lead on Friday afternoon at the Old Course. And he's not done.

Smith began the round with three straight birdies, added two more at Nos. 7 and 8, and just made another at the par-4 10th to get to 11 under.

Clubhouse leader Dustin Johnson said after his round that he didn't expect to lead at 9 under come Saturday, and he will likely be right. Cam Young is also at 9 under, 1 under for his round through eight holes.

An Emotional Walk For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods missed a 4-footer for birdie on the 18th hole, a bit of a microcosm of his 150th British Open, which will end after two rounds. Woods shot 78-75, 9 over par, in a tournament he had been looking forward to the entire summer.

But the lasting memory will be his walk across the Swilcan Bridge — he did not stop for the photographers — and up to the green before packed and adoring grandstands. Woods was visibly moved by the ovation.

U.S. Open Champ Making a Friday Run

Matt Fitzpatrick, the winner last month at the U.S. Open, is soaring up the leaderboard Friday. He's 6 under on his round and the tournament, getting into the top 10 and three off Dustin Johnson's lead.

The Englishman would be a wildly popular champion in St. Andrews, and the first to win the U.S. and British Open in the same year. Six have done it, all Americans: Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1971), Tom Watson (1982), Tiger Woods (2000).

John Daly Sinks a Long Eagle Putt

Fan-favorite John Daly, the easiest player to spot on the course, is trying to make the weekend. This long putt for eagle at the 5th hole helped.

Daly won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews but has only made six cuts since then, the last coming in 2012. But if he can stay at 1 under, he should have weekend tee times.

A Perfect Start For Cameron Smith

With birdies on his first three holes, Cameron Smith is up to 8 under and one back of Dustin Johnson's clubhouse lead.

Smith, the Players champion, finished T3 at the Masters and T13 at the PGA, with a missed cut last month at the U.S. Open.

The British Open's New Leader

Cameron Young is about 20 minutes from teeing off, and when he does he won't have the lead.

Dustin Johnson two-putted the par-4 18th for birdie and a round of 67. With his opening-round 68, he's in at 9 under. Tyrrell Hatton and Scottie Scheffler are at 7 under and playing the 18th.

Dustin Johnson Ties for Lead

Conditions are good at St. Andrews and the first page of the leaderboard is getting crowded. At the top, Dustin Johnson has matched Cameron Young at 8 under after a birdie at the par-4 16th.

Three players are at 7 under: Talor Gooch is done with his round, while Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton still have three holes remaining. Hatton is 5 under on his round.

Adam Scott (6 under on his round) and Patrick Cantlay (4 under) have climbed to 6 under for the Open. Si Woo Kim is in at 6 under after a second straight round of 69.

Talor Gooch Shoots 69, In At 7 Under

With a birdie at 18, Talor Gooch completed a round of 69 and is the low man in the clubhouse at the moment at 7 under.

The 30-year-old bogeyed 16 but got that shot back at the final hole, and in between saved par with a nifty chip at the Road Hole, right next to the road.

Scottie Scheffler Up To 7 Under

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has birdied the first three holes of his back nine to get to 7 under and within one of Cameron Young. He is 4 under and bogey-free for Round 2.

Scheffler, the Masters champion, missed just his second cut of 2022 last week at the Scottish Open but said if he could work out his putting, he'd be ready for the Old Course.

Talor Gooch Gets Within 1 Of Lead

For the first time since Cameron Young walked off the course yesterday with an opening 64, someone is within one shot of his lead.

Talor Gooch birdied the par-5 14th to get to 7 under. He's 3 under for his second round.

Four players are at 6 under, two off the lead. Rory McIlroy is still a few hours from starting his round, while Si Woo Kim, Dustin Johnson and Tyrrell Hatton are all on the course.

Tiger Gives It Right Back

After making a birdie at the 3rd hole, Tiger Woods missed a short par putt at the 4th and made bogey. After hitting the fairway he missed the green short and left, and after that shot took an angry swipe with his iron.

He's back to 6 over for the championship.

Sergio Garcia Making Big Move

The hottest round on the course belongs to Sergio Garcia, 6 under through 12 holes. He opened with 75 on Thursday and has moved 100 spots up the leaderboard to 3 under.

Garcia is another one of the LIV Golf contingent having a good showing at the Old Course. Two shots behind Cameron Young's lead are LIV players Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch, at 6 under and 2 under on their second rounds.

Tiger Gets One Back

Tiger Woods is 1 under for his second round after a birdie at the par-4 3rd hole, and 5 over for the tournament.

Paul Casey Climbs Into Top 10

Making the turn at 3 under for his round, Paul Casey is 4 under for the Open and currently in a tie for ninth.

Casey, 44, has been plagued by back problems all year and missed the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, yet here he is moving into contention in his 19th Open start.

Casey is also one of the newest signees with LIV Golf and will make his debut later this month in New Jersey.

Back-to-Back Birdies for Padraig Harrington

Phil Mickelson showed at last year's PGA Championship that 50 is no barrier to winning a major. How about another one this week?

Two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington, 50, started his second round with birdies at the first two holes to get to 5 under, three shots off the lead.

Since Harrington's second win in 2008 at Royal Birkdale, he has missed six of 12 cuts in the Open with only one top-20 finish, a T20 in 2015. But again, maybe 50 is the magic number.

Tiger Off To a Better Start

Tiger Woods' second round at the Open began with a par at the par-4 1st, two shots better than yesterday's double bogey. His drive found the fairway — and not in a divot — and he two-putted after hitting the green.

Pars won't get it done today, as Woods knows, telling media yesterday evening that he'd need to shoot 66 to make the weekend. That appears to be about right, with the early projected cut at even par.

A Crazy Bounce on Friday Morning

At the first hole of the Old Course on Thursday, Tiger Woods' approach from a fairway divot was hit by the wind, landed short of the burn in front of the green and rolled in it. He made double bogey and his round never recovered .

Here's another weird one at No. 1: Haotong Li's approach on Friday hit off the stones and caromed back toward him in the fairway.

Things didn't get better from there, as Li put his next shot in the burn and eventually walked off with a triple bogey. He's 3 over for the Open.

A Look at the Live Odds

Talor Gooch Hot Early in Round 2

The second round is under way at the Old Course and Talor Gooch has birdied two of his first three holes to get to 6 under and a tie for second with Rory McIlroy, who tees off in Friday's afternoon wave.

Gooch, 30, won the RSM Classic in November and signed with LIV Golf this summer.

Cameron Young Sets the Pace at 8 Under

New York native Cameron Young went out early on Thursday and shot a sparkling bogey-free 64 in his British Open debut. That proved to be more than enough to lead Day 1 at the Old Course.

Rory McIlroy, starting fast in yet another major , birdied the 18th to get in at 6 under. Players champion Cam Smith shot 5 under and Englishman Robert Dinwiddie was a late-day surprise in also shooting a 5-under 67.

A motley group of eight players are four back of Young at 4 under, including two Masters champions (Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson) and an amateur (Englishman Barclay Brown). There are also a number of LIV Golf players at that number: Johnson, Talor Gooch and Lee Westwood. Two more LIV regulars, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, are at 3 under.

Friday's forecast has a chance of rain, primarily in the morning, with fairly mild winds.

Opening Round Nearing Completion

A couple more marquee groups have finished late Thursday at St. Andrews.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, birdied the 18th hole to shoot 1 under. Alongside him, Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III both shot 1 over.

Mito Pereira, who came so close at May's PGA Championship only to double bogey the 72nd hole, saw his opening round unravel with a triple bogey at the 12th and double bogey at the 13th. He shot 75.

In that same group, Sam Burns shot even and Patrick Cantlay shot 70.

Englishman Robert Dinwiddie has the low round on the course with a few groups remaining. He's 4 under, playing in the penultimate group which teed off at 4:05 p.m. local time.

It's a 78 For Tiger

Tiger Woods followed his front-nine 41 with 37, but it was all too much on a gettable day at the Old Course. The 78 put him in a tie for 146th when he walked off the course.

There wasn't a lot of good mojo in the rest of the group, as Max Homa shot 1 over and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot even par. They'll go out early in Round 2 on Friday.

Dustin Johnson Opens With 68

Dustin Johnson joined a large group at 4 under with a six-birdie, two-bogey 68 in his opening round.

The world No. 19 is notably the highest-ranked player in LIV Golf, and he's got company from that circuit at 4 under with Lee Westwood and Talor Gooch.

Johnson was T8 at last year's Open and has four top-10 finishes overall, with a best of T2 in 2011, Darren Clarke's winning year.

412-Yard Drive Leads To Birdie For Tiger

One more piece of evidence of how fast and fiery the Old Course is playing today: on the par-5 14th, Tiger Woods' drive rolled out to 412 yards.

He birdied the hole to get to 5 over for his Thursday. He followed with par at 15 and has three more holes to get a few more shots back in a disappointing opening round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Opens With 68

All Scottie Scheffler has done this season is win four times, grab a green jacket, rise to No. 1 in the world and set a PGA Tour record for earnings in a season.

And the season's not over.

Scheffler shot 68 to open the British Open and his quest for a second major title. He had five birdies and a bogey, and sits in a tie for fourth.

The Texan missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but like leader Cameron Young, that MC may have been a blessing in disguise to be able to get to St. Andrews quicker and acclimated to the Old Course.

"It was crazy firm," Scheffler said. "I've never seen anything like this before in my life."

The Road Hole Bunker Takes, Then Gives

Credit Si Woo Kim with the reaction of the day, sending his sand wedge skyward after his second try from the famous Road Hole bunker at 17 went in the hole:

Tiger Woods Makes Turn In 41

Tiger Woods got a shot back at the drivable par-4 9th hole, going over the green with his tee shot and getting up and down for birdie. He made the turn in 5-over 41.

In his last major championship round, the third round at the PGA at Southern Hills, he also shot 41 for his first nine. He withdrew before the final round.

Playing alongside Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick shot 1 over on his first side as his quest began to become the fifth player to win the U.S. and British Opens in the same year. Max Homa is faring the best in the group, at even par through nine.

Tiger Makes Second Double Bogey

Tiger Woods double bogeyed the seventh hole to fall to 6 over for his round. He drove into a bunker and could only play out sideways, then missed the green to the right. He made a nifty chip up to about 8 feet but couldn't convert the bogey putt.

Six over is currently in a tie for 149th.

St. Andrews Weather, Made Simple

McIlroy Birdies 18 to Close with 66

Rory McIlroy's quest to end his major-championship drought is on. He birdied the final hole Thursday to sign for a 66, two shots behind clubhouse leader Cameron Young. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods bogeyed the 3rd hole and is 3 over on his round.

Tiger Woods Double-Bogeys First Hole

Tiger Woods had this event circled on his calendar for months, but he started with a double bogey on the opening hole. He drove up the left side, but his approach one-hopped into the burn fronting the green. He chipped up and missed a 4-footer for bogey.

LIV Players Showing Up at St. Andrews

Last month at the U.S. Open, players from LIV Golf were a nonfactor, with only four of 15 making the cut and Dustin Johnson the only finisher in the top 40.

In the early going of the British Open, it's a different story.

Lee Westwood just finished off a round of 4-under 68, one shot ahead of his countryman Ian Poulter's 67 . Bryson DeChambeau also shot 67.

Talor Gooch and Bernd Wiesberger are 2 under on the course.

Thailand's Sadom Kaekwanjana shot 1-under 71. Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed shot even-par 72.

Cameron Young Shoots 64

With a birdie on the 18th at the Old Course, Cameron Young's dream debut at the British Open is complete.

The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie shot a bogey-free 64, good for the early lead by three shots over Cameron Smith, who shot 67.

Young missed the cut just last week at the Scottish Open, but said the two rounds still helped in getting used to the unique conditions.

"It means a lot," he said. "(But) the time change is very hard, I didn't feel myself until Tuesday this week."

Cameron Young Ahead by 3

Cameron Young is three shots clear of the field at 7 under, having birdied seven of his first 12 holes.

Young finished T3 in the PGA in May at Southern Hills, but missed the cut at the U.S. Open and shot 76-77 last week to fall well short of the weekend at the Scottish Open. However he's well in form right now at St. Andrews.

An Unusual Bounce for Rory

At every British Open you hear about the quirks of links golf, with balls bounding every which way off mounds and dried-out terrain. But boundary stones in a fairway?

Around the Old Course are stones marking the original boundary of the course. They have a "G" on one side and that side faces the golf course side of the boundary.

A Poem for Round 1

The Dunvegan Hotel Bar and Restaurant shares a poem on its sign every day during Open week. Here's today's ode:

Bob Harig/SI.com

Amateur Barclay Brown Shoots 68

Here's another British Open first: English amateur wearing a camouflage bucket hat with a Stanford logo opens with 68 for early clubhouse lead.

Barclay Brown, 21, plays on the Stanford golf team and got into the Open by winning his qualifying tournament by three shots. In his first trip around the Old Course, he made five birdies and one bogey. His last birdie was at the 17th, holing a 63-foot putt.

A Pair of Camerons Off Quickly

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young are among the leaders at 4 under, off to fast starts in their first rounds.

Smith, winner of the Players Championship in March, has four birdies in his first 10 holes. Young has four birdies in his first eight holes in his first Open appearance.

Also tied at 4 under is 20-year-old Joohyung Kim of South Korea and 21-year-old English amateur Barclay Brown.

Erik Van Rooyen Withdraws, Aaron Rai In

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen withdrew before his afternoon tee time with a neck injury, the second withdrawal of the day after Justin Rose.

He is replaced in the field by Englishman Aaron Rai, who finished T19 last year in his Open debut.

Rory McIlroy Opens With a Birdie

One of the day's marquee groups is off, with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and defending Open champion Collin Morikawa. McIlroy opened with a birdie at the par 4.

McIlroy won the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool and followed that with the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, but infamously hasn't won another major since. He got off to fast starts at this year's PGA and U.S. Open but couldn't bring either home on the weekend.

“I'm playing well. I'm in good form. My confidence in my game is as high as it's been in quite a while,” McIlroy said earlier this week . “I can't go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament. I've got to string four good rounds together, and hopefully at the end of the week, that's good enough to win.”

Min Woo Lee Gets to 4 Under

With an eagle at the par-5 14th, Australian Min Woo Lee moved into the early lead at 4 under.

The 23-year-old is a member of the DP World Tour and his last win was the 2021 Scottish Open. He won in a three-man playoff that included Matt Fitzpatrick, last month's U.S. Open winner.

Lee missed the cut in his first Open appearance last year. His sister, Minjee Lee, won the U.S. Women's Open last month at Pine Needles.

The Open's First Eagle is Ian Poulter's

Ian Poulter holed a 54-yard putt off the right of the par-4 9th green for an eagle 2, the first of the 150th British Open. Poulter played to the crowd after the shot, putting his hand up to his visor as if to say he couldn't even see that far.

The Englishman was tied for the lead at 3 under with Brandon Wu after his first nine. His best finish in the Open is second in 2008, four shots behind winner Padraig Harrington.

Poulter is also a member of LIV Golf, and received a smattering of boos on the 1st tee.

"I've never heard him being booed before, I wonder what he's done wrong," said commentator Sam Torrance on the broadcast. Torrance, a Scotsman, has been a teammate of Poulter's on many Ryder Cup teams.

Justin Rose Withdraws



England's Justin Rose withdrew from the Open with a back injury prior to his 8:14 a.m. starting time with fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari.

He was replaced by Japan's Rikuya Hoshino.

Webb Simpson Leads Early

North Carolinian Webb Simpson started in the first group and birdied Nos. 3, 5, and 7 to get to 3 under. He gave a shot back at the 8th.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion finished T19 at last year's British Open and his best finish in the championship is a T12 in 2018.

Here's his birdie at the 3rd hole with The Open's three-dimensional ShotView:

Notable Thursday Tee Times

The 150th Open began at 1:35 a.m. ET (6:35 a.m. in St. Andrews) with Game No. 1 of 1999 champion Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee. Threesomes will continue off the 1st tee until 11:16 a.m. ET/4:16 p.m. local. Here are some other notable groups (all times eastern):

2:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:52 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

4:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

8:26 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

Click here for complete Round 1 and 2 tee times

A Look at the Forecast

Any forecast for the coast of Scotland should be taken with a grain of salt, but the firm and fast conditions players found during practice rounds are expected to continue with relatively mild winds.

Weather.com

