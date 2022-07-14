ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya not returning for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSaP5_0gf6Qnuq00

Daniel Kaluuya will not be appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor, 33, played W’Kabi in the 2018 Marvel and Disney blockbuster, “Black Panther.” He was the best friend and confidant of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and head of security for the Border Tribe, Variety reported.

Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes was the first to tweet the news on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Kaluuya was asked to reprise his role but said he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Nope,” which opens on July 22.

Kaluuya received an Academy Award nomination for best actor in Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out.”

Original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett had already been confirmed for the sequel, but Kaluuya’s status had been unclear until Wednesday, Variety reported.

The “Black Panther” sequel has faced several hurdles since Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

The film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In August 2021, Wright was injured while performing a sequence involving a stunt rig, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Production was halted in November 2021 while Wright continued to recover.

Filming resumed in January, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos: Daniel Kaluuya through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Daniel Kaluuya through the years. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscar Winner Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix. Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted to the streamer’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.'” “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” the Grammy-nominee continued. “Thank you all and I love y’all to life!” The yet-to-be-titled special is set to film later this year in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance

Joining the ranks of Polly Pocket, Uno and Masters of the Universe, Matchbox is the latest toy line to get the movie treatment from Mattel Films. Mattel is partnering with Skydance for the project based on the toy vehicle line, which was popularized in the ’50s and ’60s as miniatures of cars that were small enough to fit in a — you guessed it — matchbox. According to Mattel, one Matchbox car is sold every second.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Martin Freeman
Deadline

Eddie Murphy Sets Holiday Comedy Film ‘Candy Cane Lane’ For Prime Video; Reginald Hudlin Helms & Imagine Produces First Film Under Star’s 3-Pic Amazon Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy is set to star in Candy Cane Lane, a Reginald Hudlin-directed holiday comedy for Prime Video. Produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, the comedy was acquired as a spec script written by Kelly Younger and inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. Production begins this winter in Los Angeles.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Directed ‘Battle Royale’ Before ‘Hunger Games’ Franchised ‘Ripped It Off’

Click here to read the full article. “Battle Royale” with cheese? Quentin Tarantino revealed during Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he wished he directed the 2001 Japanese action film “Battle Royale,” which the Oscar winner said directly inspired Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” series and subsequent films. “Battle Royale,” directed by Kinji Fukasaku and based on the novel by Kōshun Takami, follows a group of junior high students who are forced to fight to the death in a dystopian world. “I’m a big fan of the Japanese movie ‘Battle Royale,’ which is what ‘Hunger Games’ was based on,” Tarantino explained. “Well, ‘Hunger Games’ just ripped...
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy