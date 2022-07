Three arrests were made after the theft of a local veterans group last Thursday in Grundy County. It was just after 2:00 pm on July 14 that Morris police were called to the local Walmart for a call that stated a theft was in progress. A local veterans group was collecting donations in front of the store when vehicle pulled up to their table, an individual jumped out of the car, and took the group’s donation buckets before getting back into the car and leaving the scene.

MORRIS, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO