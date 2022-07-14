I-94 West Chamber hosts Circle of Excellence Awards

The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce held its Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony June 28. The Chamber recognized eight small business leaders with awards.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Association and Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Association was also given $6,000 at the event from funds raised at the Chamber’s 2022 First Responders Event.

The Chamber also recognized the high school scholarship recipients who each received a $500 scholarship. The recipients include Alexis Brockberg from Rogers High School, Mackenzie Becker from Maple Grove High School, Margot Bromley from St. Michael- Albertville High School, Sydney Amundson from St. Michael- Albertville High School and Trinity Hanif from St. Michael- Albertville High School.

Local businesses and their leaders and brief descriptions of why they were honored are listed below:

Steve Schrunk from Kelly’s Diamond Realty in Brooklyn Park was named Ambassador of the Year for understanding the value of community, partnerships and relationships. “[Schrunk] is always willing to step up with good ideas and positive attitude,” said Bill Carrington, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, who presented the awards.

Bob Hageman from J&B Group in St. Michael was honored with the Corporate Crony award. Hageman started his own business around 40 years ago. The business is a leader in the retail and food service industry.

Carolyn Debo from Salon Adagio in Rogers was honored as the Main Street Business of the Year. The award honors the person running a small business offering goods and services to the community. Debo recently completed a renovation of her salon space and launched a temp clothing boutique.

Katie Shatusky from Thumbs Up High in Elk River was named Non-Profit of the Year. Shatusky founded Thumbs Up in 2014 to honor Bob Schmit and Chuck Dahlheimer, who died by suicide after living with mental illness. Thumbs Up’s goal is to embrace those who are struggling and breaking the stigma of mental health.

The city of Maple Grove’s Economic Development Department was honored with the City Partnership Award, recognizing the imperative relationships between business and city government. “The city of Maple Grove is the gold standard when it comes to business development,” Carrington said. “Their entire staff is actively engaged in their community and is always willing to partner with the Chamber on ribbon cutting events that encourage growth and sustainability for the business community.”

Izzy O’Konek and Trent Womeldorff were honored with the young professional of the year award. Both O’Konek and Womeldorff were interns with the Chamber. O’Konek is starting her career with Guardian Angels Senior Services and Womeldorff works with a riverboat company in Stillwater assisting with marketing and design.

Heidi and Luis Ortiz are the owners of Guadalajara Restaurant in Rogers and Riviera Maya in Maple Grove, and were honored with Business of the Year. Riviera Maya was opened in the middle of the pandemic. The Ortiz family has opened businesses all across Minnesota.

Grady Kinghorn from Kinghorn Construction in Rogers was given the Chamber’s Legacy Award. He was honored for all he has done to encourage and bolster the growth of business in the area.