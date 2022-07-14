ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, MN

Keeping history alive through the Historic Hamel Library

By madelaine formica
 5 days ago
The Historic Hamel Library is a treasure trove for Medina, Corcoran, Plymouth, Rockford and Loretto history. Photos, old articles and other archives are housed in the one-room building located on the southwest corner of Hamel Road and Sioux Drive.

The library is looking for donations to add a new porch, repaint the outside of the building, buy more Christmas lights and hire someone to weed the flower beds around the library.

“Our goal is to keep the history of Hamel alive and keep it as a small town thing,” Uptown Hamel Group President Keith Dragisich said.

The library has raised nearly $1,500 of it’s $5,000 goal.

“It’s just a huge asset to the town,” Dragisich said. “It’ll be great if people can come and do the GoFundMe, so we can keep preserving everything. It’s the flowers, its the mulch, it all adds up over time.”

Current librarian Gordy Schmidt has been leading the charge for the renovations. So far with the money that has been raised, the library has been able to put in a new slab of concrete to make a patio sitting area with benches for people to sit by as well as a deck with two steps to allow better accessibility.

The planning for the renovations happened last year when the pavers out front were becoming uneven. Schmidt raised money for the new cement patio out front during his brother Roger “Pete” Schmidt’s memorial.

“It’s time – it needs updating like anything else,” Dragisich said. “The roof is good, everything inside is good, we just need a little extra help from the community.”

The Uptown Hamel Group is in charge of the Hamel Library and its upkeep. Schmidt is one of the volunteer librarians who opens the library every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. in July and August. While people can come and look through the archives at their leisure, items cannot be checked out from the library.

The building was once a summer pantry next to the old schoolhouse and then had a bookmobile deliver books to the working library from 1940 until 1965. It was turned into the history-filled building it is today in1965 when Roger Schmidt took the building over. When Roger Schmidt died last year, Gordy Schmidt took up the mantle as a librarian in his brother’s place.

Binders of family photographs and historical documents and old books fill the shelves around the room. An old Hamel Concert Band drum hangs on the wall and a wood stove rests in the middle. Schmidt remembers coming to the library when he was going to summer school at university and checking out books at the little Hamel library instead of the university library.

Schmidt said that the renovations to the historical library will be, “keeping history because once history is gone or torn down, it’s never coming back.”

In the future, the volunteers hope to hold events at the library once renovations are finished. Ideas include an ice cream social with the intent to promote the local history being preserved at the library.

“We’re hoping the improvements that we do will make [the library] even more popular,” Dragisich said.

To donate to the Historical Hamel Library go to their GoFundMe at bit.ly/3Ax6Fe6.

Osseo, MN
