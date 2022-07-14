ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

By Tim Thomas
 5 days ago
Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a...

KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Spring Fork Lake Remains Closed Until At Least July 25

The City of Sedalia announced that Spring Fork Lake will remain closed until at least July 25. An evaluation of the lake was made on Friday and Monday, and the continued presence of an algae bloom is preventing the City from opening the lake to the public. The lake will remain closed until the algae bloom has dissipated, in the best interest of public health.
SEDALIA, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
City
Leadington, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri River Bridge construction near Rocheport on schedule

BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation engineers said on Monday that the progress of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport was on schedule. State transportation officials said construction crews made a lot of progress on the bridge replacement project that began in...
ROCHEPORT, MO
Missouri News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
MISSOURI STATE
Lifestyle
Travel
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Linn Creek Cove around 5:45 p.m. Troopers said Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, was jumping wakes with the WaveRunner when another WaveRunner crashed into The post Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Home south of Centralia destroyed by weekend fire

A Boone County home is destroyed by a weekend fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., to a home in the 10,000 block of E. Greenfield Road south of Centralia. The homeowner made the initial call reporting multiple pets were trapped inside the home, then the phone line disconnected.
CENTRALIA, MO
Downtown Columbia business owners: end Wabash camping

Columbia’s Downtown Community Improvement District says the Wabash bus station downtown is “not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” and they’re calling on the city to end camping and 24-hour access there. District executive director Nickie Davis has written a letter to Mayor Barbara...
COLUMBIA, MO
MoDOT hosts July update on the Rocheport Bridge project

The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public talk with updates on the progress of the I-70 bridge at Rocheport on Saturday morning. “We’re excited to offer the opportunity,” Project Director Brandi Baldwin said. “People can hear directly from the team that is doing the work on the new bridges.”
Sedalia, MO
