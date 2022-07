MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local hockey legend and former NMU Wildcat is set to play in the United Way of Marquette County hockey fundraiser game this September. Justin Florek will be a part of the Yoopers United team against the Detroit Red Wings alumni team. Florek said now more than ever it is important to give back to your community, especially after the pandemic and he is looking forward to the opportunity.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO