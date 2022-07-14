Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre

Click here to read the full article. Another iconic Mattel brand is racing off the toy shelves and onto the big screen. Mattel Films and Skydance Media are developing a live-action film based on the Matchbox vehicles toy line.
Created in 1953 by automotive expert Jack Odell, Matchbox are a series of die-cast vehicle models that take their name from the fact that they can fit inside a matchbox. Over 70 years, the brand has expanded to include larger models, action figures, collectibles and other products. According to Mattel, one Matchbox car is sold every second.
“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has...
