Murrysville, PA

Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - E140 – Creature (1985) Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre presents the best, worst and wildest horror and science fiction films ever made! Join the High Lord of Geekdom,...

Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Matchbox Cars Live-Action Movie in the Works from Mattel and Skydance

Click here to read the full article. Another iconic Mattel brand is racing off the toy shelves and onto the big screen. Mattel Films and Skydance Media are developing a live-action film based on the Matchbox vehicles toy line. Created in 1953 by automotive expert Jack Odell, Matchbox are a series of die-cast vehicle models that take their name from the fact that they can fit inside a matchbox. Over 70 years, the brand has expanded to include larger models, action figures, collectibles and other products. According to Mattel, one Matchbox car is sold every second. “For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has...
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Sets 2023 Date

Click here to read the full article. The Critics Choice Association has set its schedule for its upcoming 2022-2023 awards season. The organization announced the upcoming lineup of ceremonies Tuesday morning. The upcoming 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. The ceremony will broadcast live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET with a delayed PT broadcast following. The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards have been set for Nov. 13. The event will take place at a new venue, the Edison Ballroom in New York. Nominations for this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscar Winner Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix. Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted to the streamer’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.'” “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” the Grammy-nominee continued. “Thank you all and I love y’all to life!” The yet-to-be-titled special is set to film later this year in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Directed ‘Battle Royale’ Before ‘Hunger Games’ Franchised ‘Ripped It Off’

Click here to read the full article. “Battle Royale” with cheese? Quentin Tarantino revealed during Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he wished he directed the 2001 Japanese action film “Battle Royale,” which the Oscar winner said directly inspired Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” series and subsequent films. “Battle Royale,” directed by Kinji Fukasaku and based on the novel by Kōshun Takami, follows a group of junior high students who are forced to fight to the death in a dystopian world. “I’m a big fan of the Japanese movie ‘Battle Royale,’ which is what ‘Hunger Games’ was based on,” Tarantino explained. “Well, ‘Hunger Games’ just ripped...
MOVIES

