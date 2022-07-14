Mo Jazz Music Festival

Train Time Ep1 & Ep2 TRAIN TIME is produced by members of the Great Falls Model Railroad Club of Lewiston/Auburn, Maine. Videographers from the club and their friends record trains from Maine, other New England states, and eastern states as far west as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and California. TRAIN TIME is produced with railroad enthusiasts in mind. Adults and young children who enjoy watching trains are quiet and relaxed as they watch train cab rides, excursions, fall foliage trips, snow scenes, and trains passing through the country side. Although most programs feature real trains in action, some of the shows are based on model railroading with “How to” clinics and model railroad layouts. This popular program has elicited such comments as: “The only time my children are quiet is when they sit down in the afternoon and watch TRAIN TIME.” “When I get off work in the evening I love to sit down and relax by watching the trains travel through beautiful locations and familiar places.”

