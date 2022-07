The four-bedroom, Mission-style residence in L.A.'s Encino neighborhood was also once owned by astronaut Gordon Cooper and includes a guest house and pool. Long on classic Mission-style Spanish charm, a four-bedroom home originally built in 1932 for Bobby Connolly, the choreographer of The Wizard of Oz, has come up for sale in Encino. Listed at $4.995 million and known as the Woodley Estate, it includes a 3,674-square-foot main house with four bedrooms, a one-bedroom guest house and a pool on a generously sized 27,000 square foot corner lot (nearly 2/3 of an acre.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO