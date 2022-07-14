Woman reported missing in Whittier, last seen near Parnell Park

Andrea Marie Ochoa, 47, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on June 6 in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive, near Parnell Park. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in Whittier.

Andrea Marie Ochoa was

at about 5 p.m. on June 6 in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive, near Parnell Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ochoa is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with blonde tips and unspecified tattoos. Authorities also noted Ochoa frequents the La Mirada area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.