ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Woman reported missing in Whittier, last seen near Parnell Park

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmjLr_0gf6Mkq900
Andrea Marie Ochoa, 47, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on June 6 in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive, near Parnell Park. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in Whittier.

Andrea Marie Ochoa was

at about 5 p.m. on June 6 in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive, near Parnell Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ochoa is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with blonde tips and unspecified tattoos. Authorities also noted Ochoa frequents the La Mirada area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Man, 54, reported missing in Vermont Knolls

Authorities seek the public’s help Monday to locate a 54-year-old man who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. Maximiliano Monzon was last seen March 18 in the area of Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Help authorities find man, missing since Oct. 2021

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 59-year-old man who has been missing since October of last year and is known to frequent Lancaster. Dennis Dale Peltier was last contacted around 12 p.m. on October 21, 2021, according to a news...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Mirada, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man arrested after body found at mobile home park in Huntington Beach

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found buried at a Huntington Beach mobile home park, authorities said Monday. Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park, police said. The body of a woman was excavated at the site, police spokesperson Jessica […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Tattoos#Hispanic
claremont-courier.com

Man shot, killed in Claremont, suspect arrested

Claremont police were called to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., early Monday regarding reports of gunshots. Upon arrival at 12:10 a.m. they discovered a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. First responders, including paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, performed life saving measures, but the victim died as a result of his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
CBS LA

23-year-old Black man shot while running away from San Bernardino police

San Bernardino police came under scrutiny Monday after security footage showing the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man surfaced on social media."I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."According to the San Bernardino Police Department, uniformed officers from a specialized unit were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Security camera footage showed two officers driving past the facility in an unmarked vehicle before...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita man arrested on suspicion of felony spousal assault

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Santa Clarita man on suspicion of felony spousal assault on Sunday in Canyon Country. According to a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at around 6:15 p.m. in the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myburbank.com

Man Arrested for Copper Wire Theft After Confrontation on Roof

Burbank police took a man into custody on Saturday evening, July 16, after receiving a complaint of someone possibly stealing copper wire from the roof of the Vallarta Market/Planet Fitness at 10950 Sherman Way around 6:20 pm. Once officers arrived on the scene, the man refused to come down from...
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly leaving children in car to fight with boyfriend

A woman was arrested after reportedly leaving her two children in a vehicle in order to go inside a home and fight her boyfriend, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a report received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 24200 block of Bamboo Drive in Newhall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

78-year-old woman collecting recyclables in alley stabbed to death, California cops say

A 78-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a man while looking for recyclables in an alleyway in California, officials said. Investigators believe Paz Veliz was attacked from behind in an alley in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street on Saturday, July 16, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When neighbors began yelling for help, the man fled on foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police Identify 31-Year-Old Who Killed 78-Year-Old in Stabbing

On Saturday, at approximately 6:18 a.m., Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Coolidge Street regarding a stabbing, which resulted in the death of a female adult. When LBPD officers arrived they located the victim in the alleyway suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal Compton car crash

COMPTON – Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton. The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ortega, 27, died at...
COMPTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy