Bellevue, WA

Bellevue police targeting 'hot spots' in anti-crime initiative

KING-5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellevue police are reporting a 22% uptick...

www.king5.com

q13fox.com

WSP: 2 arrested for attempting to break into abandoned car on I-5

TACOMA, Wash. - Two suspects were arrested for trying to break into an abandoned car on I-5 in Tacoma, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says the two were attempting to break into the car, which was parked on northbound I-5 near S 72nd St. Before 8:30 a.m., a trooper passing by pulled over and arrested the two.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Three Lynnwood Police Officers injured when evidence exploded

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Police search for suspect in Everett drive-by shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police say one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Snohomish County early Friday. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound at the Casa Blanca Apartments in the 107th block of Evergreen Way, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. No information...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Thurston County on Sunday

A 43-year-old Longview man died on the way to a hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Maytown on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) identified the man Monday morning as Richard L. Oxford. He was driving a red 2021 Road...
LONGVIEW, WA
KOMO News

Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl found with stolen guns, drugs during arrest

SEATTLE — Detectives found thousands of pills and pounds of illegal drugs in a vehicle a wanted woman was driving earlier this week. The Seattle Police Department said its detectives were investigating the woman for dealing fentanyl in King and Snohomish Counties when they pulled her over near the University District on July 12.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

3rd highway shooting in 24 hours reported in western Washington

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was injured in a potential road rage shooting on State Route 18 in Federal Way Thursday morning. The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The driver of a Honda Civic told Washington State Patrol that she was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near the Enchanted Parkway/SR 18 exit and another car was driving erratically next to her. The driver in the suspect vehicle allegedly gave the victim the middle finger before pulling ahead of the victim and drastically slowing down.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man dies after Fourth of July drive-by shooting

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on the Fourth of July in Federal Way. Matthew Saelor died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. Saelor was shot on July 4 and transported that night to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After three days in extreme critical condition, Saelor died on July 7.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Nationwide Report

Several people injured after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-5 in SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)

A multi-vehicle accident in in SeaTac left several people with injuries. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:15 p.m. on S. 188th Street and I-5. According to the officials, one person required extrication from their vehicle after the collision. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken hip and hand injury.
SEATAC, WA

