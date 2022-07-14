Bellevue police targeting 'hot spots' in anti-crime initiative

NEWCASTLE, Wash — King County deputies are investigating a shooting in Newcastle after someone confronted three people who were apparently looking to steal catalytic converters. Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called about shots fired at the Avalon Newcastle apartment complex. A suspicious vehicle with three people inside...
SEATTLE — Robert Robinson has been unlucky enough to find himself in two shooting situations in the last 10 years. Robinson was a witness in the Mount Vernon Walmart shooting Sunday night. In 2016, he was working at Macy's in Burlington when Arcan Cetin shot and killed five people at Cascade Mall.
TACOMA, Wash. - Two suspects were arrested for trying to break into an abandoned car on I-5 in Tacoma, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says the two were attempting to break into the car, which was parked on northbound I-5 near S 72nd St. Before 8:30 a.m., a trooper passing by pulled over and arrested the two.
LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
The person who was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend has been identified by Spokane Police Department (SPD) as a 42-year-old woman named Cassandra Bahzad. On July 5, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., Cassandra was hit by a vehicle near Ash and...
SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle's Central District and later fled the hospital to avoid being arrested for a felony warrant on July 14 was previously convicted for the killing of a well-known street musician in 2008. Billy Chambers, 29, was found hiding naked in a...
EVERETT, Wash. — Police say one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Snohomish County early Friday. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound at the Casa Blanca Apartments in the 107th block of Evergreen Way, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. No information...
A 43-year-old Longview man died on the way to a hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Maytown on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) identified the man Monday morning as Richard L. Oxford. He was driving a red 2021 Road...
SEATTLE — Detectives found thousands of pills and pounds of illegal drugs in a vehicle a wanted woman was driving earlier this week. The Seattle Police Department said its detectives were investigating the woman for dealing fentanyl in King and Snohomish Counties when they pulled her over near the University District on July 12.
Tacoma Police now have their eyes on commercial places and surrounding areas they say are magnets for violent crime throughout the city. FOX 13's Franque Thompson takes a closer look at the crime reduction plan to make Tacoma a safer city.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was injured in a potential road rage shooting on State Route 18 in Federal Way Thursday morning. The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The driver of a Honda Civic told Washington State Patrol that she was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near the Enchanted Parkway/SR 18 exit and another car was driving erratically next to her. The driver in the suspect vehicle allegedly gave the victim the middle finger before pulling ahead of the victim and drastically slowing down.
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two juveniles were shot in Lynnwood on Thursday night, a day after two teenagers were shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. at Spruce Park, a few blocks away from 164th Street Southwest, where two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
A 15 and 16 year old were shot in a drive-by, and later died at the hospital. It's the second drive-by shooting involving teens in Lynnwood in the last day and a half. It's unclear if the shootings are connected.
AUBURN, Wash. - A man was seen on surveillance video running from someone, before collapsing in the middle of an Auburn road, dying from gunshot wounds. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Around 1:30 a.m. on June 30, surveillance footage shows 29-year-old David...
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on the Fourth of July in Federal Way. Matthew Saelor died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. Saelor was shot on July 4 and transported that night to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After three days in extreme critical condition, Saelor died on July 7.
A woman is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after a deadly accident in Bremerton. The accident was called in Thursday evening around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oyster Bay Avenue South. Bremerton police say they found the severely injured 42-year-old woman not breathing in the middle of...
A multi-vehicle accident in in SeaTac left several people with injuries. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:15 p.m. on S. 188th Street and I-5. According to the officials, one person required extrication from their vehicle after the collision. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken hip and hand injury.
Rich Pruitt, a Bothell resident commuting home from Seattle, had an accident on the I-5 highway at 4:30 a.m. when debris smashed his windshield and dented his car’s hood, causing significant damage. Yet, Washington State Patrol (WSP) failed to report the incident, according to Pruitt. “So I called 911...
Comments / 0