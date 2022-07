Alvin Delano Hall. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 77-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing in Compton has been found, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alvin Delano Hall was

at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.

The LASD announced Wednesday evening that Hall had been found safe. No further details were released.