The Easiest Way To Make Your Home More Water Efficient

By Lucy Clark
 5 days ago
Chinnapong/Shutterstock

With the climate crisis becoming a major concern, knowing how to conserve resources in your daily life is a great way to deter some environmental anxiety. Water, for instance, is something we use lots of daily, but there are many ways to make our use of the resource much more efficient.

According to Eco Friendly Habits, an average household in the United States will consume 127,400 gallons of water per year. Furthermore, 38 billion gallons of water are processed daily by public water suppliers for both personal and public use. There are plenty of ways to cut down on that number, though. Not only will improving your household's water efficiency help reduce your environmental impact, but it will also help reduce your bills. Something as simple as replacing your toilet can save you $130 a year, notes the Environmental Protection Agency. With regular water consumption, the average household spends at least $1,000 a year on water alone.

Switch to a dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3oa4_0gf6MYCJ00
Oxanaso/Shutterstock

Dishwashers are not only a household convenience — they're actually a lot more environmentally friendly and water efficient than hand washing your dishes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. More specifically, hand washing a dishwasher full of dishes would require 320 more gallons of water per year.

Water Footprint Calculator states that energy-efficient dishwashers use an average of 4 gallons of water per cycle, whereas hand washing the same amount of dishes can use as much as 20 gallons. Even average dishwashers will use less water than hand washing does. To avoid any further water waste, avoid soaking or rinsing your dishes, and instead immediately discard or compost leftover food. It's also better to wait to run your dishwasher until it's full. If you're looking to upgrade your current dishwasher or buy one for the first time, consider investing in an energy and water-efficient model, which will help you save on both your water and electricity bills.

Repair leaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCmCB_0gf6MYCJ00
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Making your home more water efficient doesn't have to cost a lot of money. While dishwashers are a more eco-friendly alternative than hand washing, another major source of water usage, and waste, comes from leaks. National Geographic reports that 14% of daily indoor water usage is dedicated to leaks. Furthermore, the Environmental Protection Agency says that percentage is equal to 180 gallons a week or 9,400 gallons a year of wasted water, which is the same amount used for 300 loads of laundry.

The easiest and most cost-efficient way to reduce your water waste, then, is to simply fix your leaks. Begin by identifying any leaks by inspecting all water inlets around the home, including attics and basements. One of the most common problems is a dripping faucet. Home Depot recommends shutting off the water and removing the hardware, whether that be a sink or shower faucet, then remove the cartridge and replace it with a new one — either look up your manufacturer's guide or take your cartridge to a home improvement store and look for a match. Reattach the hardware in the same way that you removed it and you're one step closer to having a water-efficient home.

House Digest

