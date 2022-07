Here's a recap of Monday's Saline City Council meeting. Saline Praised for Being "Dementia-Friendly" The City of Saline was recognized for efforts to be more friendly to those living with dementia. Jim Mangi, of Dementia Friendly Saline, said Saline was recognized for being among the first two Michigan communities certified as "dementia-friendly." He said the city offered training to employees and helped offer training to local interested businesses.

SALINE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO