ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Penny Mordaunt: Defence of the UK is safe in my hands

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVz1M_0gf6MAG700

Penny Mordaunt has vowed to make defence the “first duty” of government should she emerge victorious in the Conservative leadership race.

The trade minister and former defence secretary surged ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after the first round of voting by Tory MPs, despite being seen as a relative outlier before the race began.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Ms Mordaunt promised to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, as she said Britain needs to “hold fast” to the nation’s shared values of “strength, fairness and decency, (and) a willingness to stand up for what is right”.

She wrote: “The defence of the realm is the first duty of any government.

“We will stand with Nato in defence of our common values and we will not flinch from the hard graft and putting boots on the ground on the alliance’s borders.”

Ms Mordaunt said she would hold firm to the UK’s position on the war in Ukraine, stressing Russia “must lose the war”.

“We must hold our position in Ukraine. There cannot be any territory ceded to Russia,” she said.

“Although that will be difficult, we have to be honest with our people that we need to do that for our own safety and security.”

I’ve been a member of our armed forces and I’m still pleased to be serving them as an Honorary Officer. I know perhaps better than any other candidate that it is our first duty to this country to defend them

Ms Mordaunt also vowed to create a National Strategy Council to look at the challenges and opportunities facing the UK in the long-term, as well as a “civil defence force” of qualified volunteers to be brought in to help in major events such as flooding.

“I’m incredibly proud of our armed forces,” Ms Mordaunt said.

“I’ve been a member of our armed forces and I’m still pleased to be serving them as an Honorary Officer. I know perhaps better than any other candidate that it is our first duty to this country to defend them.

“People can be confident that this job is safe in my hands.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson. Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped...
POLITICS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt promises to deliver on levelling up

Penny Mordaunt has reiterated her commitment to Boris Johnson’s levelling-up vision as the Tory leadership race intensified. Ms Mordaunt, who is seeking to regain momentum in the race to replace Mr Johnson, backed the levelling-up agenda pioneered by the outgoing Prime Minister. Other would-be successors to Mr Johnson are...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson defends his leadership at final Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has used his final Cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed. The Prime Minister said his decision to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change was right, even though it had become “unfashionable” – the target has been criticised by some of his potential successors because of the economic risk.
WORLD
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
newschain

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Conservative#Nato
newschain

Two groups within Labour used antisemitism as ‘factional weapon’, report finds

A long-awaited report into a leaked antisemitism dossier has found that two groups within the Labour Party treated the issue as a “factional weapon”. Labour said on Tuesday that its general secretary had received the report and was due to take the document to a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC). It has since been published online.
SOCIETY
newschain

Labour receives long-awaited report into antisemitism dossier leak

Labour has received the long-awaited Forde report into the leaking of an antisemitism dossier. The party’s general secretary was due to take the document – understood to be 138 pages long – to a meeting of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) at 12pm on Tuesday, and recommend that it should be published as soon as possible.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Schools’ funding increase will not cover inflationary costs, headteachers say

Schools’ core funding is set to increase next year, but teachers’ leaders and heads have warned the increases will not account for the rising costs schools are facing. Schools minister Will Quince has announced that core schools funding will increase by £1.5 billion in 2023/24 compared to the previous year, which he said came on top of a £4 billion increase in 2022/23.
BUSINESS
newschain

Sarina Wiegman hopes England team will be more racially diverse in future

Sarina Wiegman hopes the England team will be more racially diverse in the longer term. Former Lionesses defender Anita Asante believes the pathway into the elite women’s game has to be reformed to achieve greater diversity, with just three of the 23 members of Wiegman’s Euro 2022 squad from black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SOCIETY
newschain

Votes being counted in latest stage of the Tory leadership race

Votes are being counted to decide the next Tory leadership candidate to be eliminated from the race. The contest has become a three-way battle to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to be the next prime minister. With the former chancellor comfortably ahead in the Tory leadership contest, Penny Mordaunt,...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy