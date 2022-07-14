ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

Stolen Corvette more than just a car for Glendora woman

By Mary Beth McDade
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIO7g_0gf6L45D00

A grandmother in Glendora is begging for the person who stole a priceless Chevrolet Corvette to return it to her or let police know where it is.

The vehicle, she says, is more than just a piece of American automobile history, it’s a symbol of the love shared between the widow and her departed husband.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Pedestrian severely injured in Tarzana hit-and-run crash

A woman was injured late last week after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her and her vehicle in Tarzana, police said. The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. July 15 near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A four-door Chevy Spark was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendora, CA
Glendora, CA
Sports
Glendora, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in Lancaster

Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in the Antelope Valley, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 in Lancaster, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company. The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Video: Car crashes into Sylmar home

A car careened into a Sylmar home Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The car smashed into the back of a home in the 12200 block of Canyon Hill Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert. The driver was freed from the wreckage by the LAFD, and no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police seek driver in fatal Hollywood hit-and-run

A woman is dead after she was struck by two cars in Hollywood early Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for one of the drivers involved. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was initially struck by a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of North Wilton Place and Sierra Vista Avenue just before 5 a.m., the LAPD said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Pronounced Dead after DUI Crash on Harbor Boulevard [La Habra, CA]

Two Victims Killed in Auto Accident on Fullerton Road. The accident happened around 10:40 p.m., along Harbor Boulevard on July 2nd. Per reports, police began their pursuit of a drunk driver on Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street. The pursuit then came to an end when the suspect driver slammed into another vehicle.
LA HABRA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Begging#American#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Mission Hills and then fled the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. Police say a dark-colored pickup truck traveling westbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Multiple people ejected in crash that shut down 710 Freeway in Bell

A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell. According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy