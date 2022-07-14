Stolen Corvette more than just a car for Glendora woman
A grandmother in Glendora is begging for the person who stole a priceless Chevrolet Corvette to return it to her or let police know where it is.
The vehicle, she says, is more than just a piece of American automobile history, it’s a symbol of the love shared between the widow and her departed husband.
