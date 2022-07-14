ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

CollegeWeekends: Developers of Platform For Matching Lodging Rentals With College Visitors, Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

By Get News
ricentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesapeake, VA – July 14th, 2022 – CollegeWeekends, a short-term rental platform that connects visitors to lodging rentals in college town markets across the U.S., has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. The company is raising funds to expand into more markets, continue to add additional features and increase brand...

business.ricentral.com

Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ

