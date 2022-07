LOS ANGELES – Ryan Garcia is confident, despite the obvious obstacles, that he’ll finally fight Gervonta Davis next. The undefeated Garcia believes their handlers will work through the various issues that could prevent competing promoters and platforms from coming together to make one of the highest-profile fights in boxing for later this year. If, however, those complications cause them to go in different directions again, Garcia would want to face another popular boxer who has left the 135-pound division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO