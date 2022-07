JONESBORO, Ark. – Interventional Cardiologist and Jonesboro native Lena Awar, M.D. has joined the medical team at St. Bernards HeartCare Center. Dr. Awar arrives at St. Bernards after practicing Cardiology in southern California since 2015, including an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship and Cardiovascular Fellowship at the University of Southern California and an Internal Medicine Residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

