HILLSBORO — The popular Gospel-singing group, Greater Vision, comes to Myers Dinner Theatre on Thursday for two shows. Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, becoming the most awarded trio in the history of Gospel music.

HILLSBORO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO