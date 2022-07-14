Rodney Francis Edison

Gertrude “Trudy” Richards, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Meadow Brook Senior Living in Fishers. She was 82. Trudy was a long-time member of East Side Baptist Church. She also had been a member of the local home...
Stella May Boots-Steele passed away quietly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the home of her son, Robert in Springfield, Illinois. She was born Jan. 7, 1930, at Linville, Montgomery County, Indiana, to Alonzo Earl and Martha Elizabeth (Hatt) Bell. She graduated as class valedictorian from Alamo High School in 1948, and was active in the Alamo Christian Church and 4-H.
Zayd William Mahoy, a son, born July 12 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Chase and Isabella (Roche) Mahoy, Darlington. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Brad and Spencer, Windfall, and Jeremy Roche, Lafayette. Paternal grandparent is Carrie...
L. Lynn Fellows, 80, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born Dec. 7, 1941, at Crawfordsville, to the late Louis and Mildred (Sy) Fellows. Lynn graduated from New Market High School. He grew up working on the family farm and continued through...
Gwendolyn “Joann” (Carter) Caldwell-Morgan-Schlosser, 95, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Whitlock Place. She was born Aug. 3, 1926, at Crawfordsville, to the late Charles Alanzo and Iva Alma (Evans) Carter. Joann attended Crawfordsville High School. She married Frank Caldwell in 1941 and he preceded...
Myles Lucas Maddox, a son, born, July 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jason Maddox and Megan Ewers, Lebanon. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are John and Melissa Dillon, Lebanon. Maternal great-grandparents are Paul and Diane Piel, Tipton, and...
Dr. Niraj Gupta and Dr. Nibal Saad have joined Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists Crawfordsville. They join a group of fellow healthcare professionals dedicated to providing excellent cancer care to the Crawfordsville area. Gupta is a graduate of the Maulana Azad Medical College at the University of Delhi...
When Jacob Pactor is chatting with Purdue Polytechnic High School Schweitzer Center students, he talks about the best grade he ever earned. Pactor, who was appointed principal at the school in February, graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis, where he had teachers who challenged him to excel. While...
• Public disturbance in the 200 block of Knoll Circle — 7:46 a.m. • Personal injury crash at 1394 W. Old Waynetown Road — 10:48 a.m. • Theft in the 1000 block of East Elmore Street — 12:54 p.m. • Property damage crash at North Englewood Drive...
LAFAYETTE — Valley Oaks Health has appointed Dan Arens as their new president and chief executive oﬃcer. Beginning on Sept. 1, Arens will lead Valley Oaks Health’s eﬀorts to provide comprehensive, high-quality mental health and addiction care services to the citizens of nine central Indiana counties.
This is a long overdue column and I apologize for not getting it out sooner. The spring sports season we had was so much fun to follow. From outstanding individual performances to competitive county rivalries to watching a particular Mountie team demolish softballs left and right, I know I certainly had a blast covering it all.
Comments / 0