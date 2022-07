Maybe you helped unite Benjamin with his lost ring. Let's all start from the beginning. Erica and Erin chatted with a woman who was looking for her husband's (actually fiance...keep reading) wedding ring. The woman went on her way, and Erica and Erin went for a paddle on the Presumscot. That's where they actually found the ring! Shining by some rocks. But then, they couldn't find who lost it and the Westbrook Police Department helped by posting their poster on their Facebook page. That's when you all took over. And Erica and Erin found Benjamin. Benjamin lost his ring. So they could have just given it back, but they decided to meet Benjamin and his fiance Robin at Mast Landing Brewing Company in Westbrook and celebrate.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO