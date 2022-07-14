ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mood Swings: Chicago Fire 2 Toronto FC 0

 5 days ago

The Fire win their third in their last five games.

Central Loop takes another hit as Old Navy say it's leaving

150 North State Street in Chicago (Google Maps, Illustration by Priyanka Modi with Getty) Another big-name retailer is leaving the Loop. Old Navy said it will close its 32,000-square-foot store at the corner of State and Randolph streets, Crain's reported. The brand decided not to renew...
CHICAGO, IL
Rodolfo 'Rudy' Lozano digital exhibit available online

Community activist Rodolfo "Rudy" Lozano, who attended University of Illinois Chicago in the 1970s and was instrumental in the election of Mayor Harold Washington before being assassinated, is the subject of a new digital exhibit at the Richard J. Daley Library on the UIC campus.... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:44.
CHICAGO, IL
3rd CPD officer dies by suicide since start of July: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago police sergeant hospitalized after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound has died, authorities announced Sunday. Officials released the following statement: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:27. 03:40. How did Gabriel...
CHICAGO, IL
These are the top home sales in Kane County last month

5N142 Prairie Lakes Boulevard, 801 Meadows Road and 3202 Royal Fox Drive (Zillow) June's priciest home sales in Kane County, a Chicago collar county 50 miles west of the city, ranged from $1.2 million to $2.3 million. One of the five was in Geneva, the county seat, and the others...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This fugitive has been apprehended. Thanks to everyone for their tips and other information! #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This fugitive has been apprehended. Thanks to everyone for their tips and other information! #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 07:30. 07:07. 06:52. 06:52.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

