ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dalen Terry’s dad details what makes Bulls top pick tick

By Rick Tarsitano
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LukLw_0gf68bmj00

LAS VEGAS – Through three Summer League games, Bulls fans are starting to see why Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley were so high on Dalen Terry.

Their first round pick has been doing a little bit of everything, helping the Bulls to a 2-1 record while filling up the stat sheet.

His dad Al is in Vegas to watch Terry take his first steps as NBA player. He zoomed in from Sin City Wednesday to help Josh Frydman get to know the 20-year-old phenom better.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago officer found dead inside home, police say

CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home, according to authorities. Police said the officer was discovered early Friday morning inside his residence in the 1st Police District. Officials released the following statement:. “Please keep this officer’s family and...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Sign 2 Players And Waive 2 Players

Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts. Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have been waived." Mulder played two games for the Heat last season, and 15 games for the Orlando Magic. The first two seasons of his career he played...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Las Vegas#The Bulls#Summer League#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Armed man dies after off-duty officer returns fire at south suburban park

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A man is dead after firing gunshots at a gathering in Maicach Park. Police said the man got into an argument with his current and former girlfriend during a family reunion at the park Saturday. The man left with his current girlfriend, but came back later and fired shots at the […]
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Utah man sentenced to prison for setting dog on fire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man has been sentenced to prison this week for setting a dog on fire in the spring of 2021. Michael Paul Busico, 41, tortured a companion pet and admitted to setting Dixie, a four-year-old Red Heeler, on fire after taking her from her yard in an effort to intimidate her family.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
247Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. completes productive NBA Summer League for Los Angeles Lakers

Although Scotty Pippen Jr. did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers promptly snatched up the former Vanderbilt star point guard on a two-way contract that will allow him to see the floor in up to 50 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers completed their set of five games at Las Vegas Summer League this weekend, Saturday, with a win over the Dallas Mavericks and finished 3-2 overall. Pippen served as one of the team's most productive players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy