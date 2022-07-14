Dalen Terry’s dad details what makes Bulls top pick tick

LAS VEGAS – Through three Summer League games, Bulls fans are starting to see why Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley were so high on Dalen Terry.

Their first round pick has been doing a little bit of everything, helping the Bulls to a 2-1 record while filling up the stat sheet.

His dad Al is in Vegas to watch Terry take his first steps as NBA player. He zoomed in from Sin City Wednesday to help Josh Frydman get to know the 20-year-old phenom better.

