ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya not returning for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3137N3_0gf67r7y00

Daniel Kaluuya will not be appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor, 33, played W’Kabi in the 2018 Marvel and Disney blockbuster, “Black Panther.” He was the best friend and confidant of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and head of security for the Border Tribe, Variety reported.

Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes was the first to tweet the news on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Kaluuya was asked to reprise his role but said he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Nope,” which opens on July 22.

Kaluuya received an Academy Award nomination for best actor in Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out.”

Original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett had already been confirmed for the sequel, but Kaluuya’s status had been unclear until Wednesday, Variety reported.

The “Black Panther” sequel has faced several hurdles since Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

The film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In August 2021, Wright was injured while performing a sequence involving a stunt rig, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Production was halted in November 2021 while Wright continued to recover.

Filming resumed in January, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos: Daniel Kaluuya through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Daniel Kaluuya through the years. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscar Winner Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix. Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.'” “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” the Grammy-nominee continued. “Thank you all and I love y’all to life!” The yet-to-be-titled special is set to film later this year in Atlanta, with additional details to be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Directed ‘Battle Royale’ Before ‘Hunger Games’ Franchised ‘Ripped It Off’

Click here to read the full article. “Battle Royale” with cheese? Quentin Tarantino revealed during Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he wished he directed the 2001 Japanese action film “Battle Royale,” which the Oscar winner said directly inspired Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” series and subsequent films. “Battle Royale,” directed by Kinji Fukasaku and based on the novel by Kōshun Takami, follows a group of junior high students who are forced to fight to the death in a dystopian world. “I’m a big fan of the Japanese movie ‘Battle Royale,’ which is what ‘Hunger Games’ was based on,” Tarantino explained. “Well, ‘Hunger Games’ just ripped...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Martin Freeman
Deadline

Skydance & Mattel Revving Up Matchbox Cars Live-Action Movie

A live-action movie based on the Matchbox die-cast toy vehicles is in development at Skydance Media and Mattel. This is the 15th feature production Mattel has in the works after American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, Wishbone, the Christmas Balloon and Barbie, the latter a Warner Bros title currently filming with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the icon roles of Barbie and Ken.
NFL
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Sets 2023 Date

Click here to read the full article. The Critics Choice Association has set its schedule for its upcoming 2022-2023 awards season. The organization announced the upcoming lineup of ceremonies Tuesday morning. The upcoming 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. The ceremony will broadcast live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET with a delayed PT broadcast following. The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards have been set for Nov. 13. The event will take place at a new venue, the Edison Ballroom in New York. Nominations for this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy