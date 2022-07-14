ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Neighbors describe shooting between constable and man in Phoenix

AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjured Arizona veteran says working his dream job as a baseball announcer also helping his recovery. The Army veteran is back home in Arizona going to school after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an accident...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Arizona man in jail following highspeed chase in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.
KANE COUNTY, UT
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shoots at victim on I-10 in Tolleson, DPS says

PHOENIX - A person was shot on I-10 Monday afternoon in Tolleson and was rushed to the hospital, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened on I-10 near 91st Avenue. The victim reportedly was shot above the armpit. There's no suspect information. No further information is available.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking elderly woman on Phoenix light rail platform

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Officers have arrested a homeless woman for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman at a Phoenix light rail platform earlier this month. The attack happened on July 7, just before 3 p.m., at a Valley Metro platform near 3rd and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix. Court documents say the 70-year-old woman, who has trouble seeing and hearing, got on the platform where 46-year-old Delphine Janet Jose was standing a couple feet away.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Sunday night. Officers were called out to the area of 7th Street and Fremont, just north of Baseline Road on a report of a shooting shortly before midnight. When police showed up, they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released. Police say the suspect was detained at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale daycare fined $1,700 after 7 toddlers escaped for nearly 6 minutes

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale daycare where seven toddlers escaped through an open gate and wandered into a busy intersection has paid a $1,700 civil penalty for health and safety, supervision, and ratio violations, following a state investigation, On Your Side has learned. The facility has also completed the required training, according to a state report.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Dust Storms#Constable#Violent Crime#Arizonans#Val Vista Drive
12news.com

Who are the Anthem jewelry store robbery suspects?

PHOENIX — Helen Simmons, 18, and 22-year-old Matthew Jones were caught joyriding in a U-Haul when they were arrested in California over the weekend. The two were arrested in connection with the July 12 armed robbery at Andrew Z, a family-owned jewelry store in Anthem, that left a man in critical condition.
ANTHEM, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Tempe. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The early reports showed that a FedEx truck was traveling east and was turning to go north when it crashed into a motorcycle heading west [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
AZFamily

Firefighters in Wittmann help rescued trapped puppies!

Many people across the country are experiencing high prices and travel delays this summer. On Your Side's Susan Campbell has a preview of this week's podcast. Storms cause awning collapse at Mesa business, other damage around the Valley. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Damage reports are coming in from all...
WITTMANN, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspects in Anthem armed robbery found in California after car chase

PHOENIX — Two suspects in an armed robbery that took place at an Anthem jewelry store earlier this week were found in California after a car chase early Saturday morning, authorities said. The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Mathew Jones and 18-year-old Helen Simmons, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office...
ANTHEM, AZ
KTAR.com

Rescue helicopter flies apparent heart attack victim off Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Rescue crews used a helicopter to carry an apparent heart attack victim off a Phoenix hiking trail on Monday morning, authorities said. The man called 911 around 6:45 a.m. and said he thought he was having a heart attack after traveling about half a mile on the Piestewa Nature Trail, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday. Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body recovered at Lake Pleasant is missing boater, MCSO says

PEORIA, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A body was recovered Monday afternoon on the west side of Lake Pleasant and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a boater who went into the water and never came back up. MCSO said deputies found the body of a man shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Castle Creek Cove.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

UnResolved Podcast Episode 5: The Trail of a Killer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search for answers in Adrienne Salinas’s death leads to the Pacific Northwest, where the accused serial killer known as the Zombie Hunter lived in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He’s been linked to attacks against young women in the town of Everett, Washington. Those attacks bear some similarities to the Phoenix Canal Murders. They also share something in common with Salinas’s case.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a car being shot at in a neighborhood near I-17 and Missouri Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a car with damage from bullet holes. A 16-year-old boy, who was identified as Kevin Enriquez, was found dead in the driver’s seat.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy