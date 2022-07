Dramatic headlines on opioids are nearly continuous. The No. 1 cause of death for adults under 45 is fentanyl overdose (not even including other opioids like heroin and prescription pills). The number of drug overdose deaths, in general, has reached over 100,000 a year, including a quadrupling among N.C. teens just since the COVID-19 lockdowns. When drug-overdose deaths first broke 10,000 per year in 1999, it was a shock to the public. But now, reaching that number again would be a major victory.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO