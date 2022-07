The Hunterdon Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus, joined by Vocal Synergy, the new all-voice a cappella group, and Ovation, Central Jersey’s leading contemporary quartet, will present an evening of a cappella harmony on July 21 as part of the Hunterdon County Park System’s “Music Under the Stars” summer music concert series. Presented outdoors at Deer Path Park, 120 West Woodschurch Road in Flemington, the venue is free and open to the public. Start time is 7 p.m.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO